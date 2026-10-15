Photos: CUT THE KIDS IN HALF to Release ANIMALS ON ANGEL DUST

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Boston five-piece rock band Cut The Kids In Half, led by brothers Jack and Charlie Silver, have announced their sophomore album, Animals on Angel Dust, available December 11, 2026. Lead single 'Wild Rabbit' previews a wildly ambitious record, meditating on the prisons of our own creation. Investigative lyrics unfurl across the defiant track, soundtracking the band's search for balance.

'This is a song about the human paradox,' Jack Silver explains. 'We want freedom, but we cling to our habits. We want love, but we settle for flesh. We feed the beast that feeds on us. 'Wild Rabbit' is an ode to crookedness. I was chasing a wiry, ramshackle sound. A feeling between panic, fury, and release. The band shelved this song for nearly a year, but that titular line in the chorus kept finding me. It took hold of me one long night in July, as I wondered what made me so restless.'

Over two years in the making, Animals on Angel Dust is the band's first project as a full band and a major step forward from their debut, What We Became. That album was written by brothers Jack and Charlie Silver as teenagers and recorded two years before its release. This time, the lineup of Jack, Charlie, guitarist Kevin Mortenson, drummer Luke Tan, and bassist, trumpeter, and keyboardist Joey Sorkin brings eleven songs and more than an hour of music, with longtime collaborator Ray Ketchem handling production, mixing, and mastering.

The sprawling opener 'What We Look For Is Gone' sets the tone for a record that pulls from nearly every decade of rock history and refuses easy answers, searching for themselves along the way. 'Drinking the Dawn' and 'Footsteps' stay grounded in the highs and lows of daily life, 'Black Rain Blues' and 'Arms Et Cetera' drift into stranger, otherworldly territory, and 'Wild Rabbit' and 'Thrown to the Dogs' land as punchy anthems.

The band will celebrate the album's release with a hometown run of shows across Boston, starting with a show at The Jungle. They continue at Her House on October 24 and Rat House on October 31, then Fat Freddy's on November 20. The run closes with an album release show on December 11 at The Middle East Upstairs in Cambridge, MA.

Cut The Kids In Half Live 2026

October 15 – Boston, MA – The Jungle

October 24 – Boston, MA – Her House

October 31 – Boston, MA – Rat House

November 20 – Boston, MA – Fat Freddy's

December 11 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East Upstairs

Tracklist

1. What We Look For Is Gone

2. Punch the Jukebox

3. Drinking the Dawn

4. Wild Rabbit

5. Footsteps

6. Black Rain Blues

7. Amadea

8. Thrown to the Dogs

9. Arms Et Cetera

10. Take Me With My Ribbons Off

11. Miracle Fish

About Cut The Kids In Half

'We are creatures that hallucinate a higher calling,' says Jack Silver, frontman of Cut The Kids In Half. 'We construct the world in our image: seeing signals in the naked sky, hearing voices in our failing organs. The rivers have mouths, and the mountains have spines.'

Animals on Angel Dust is the newest album from Boston-based rock band Cut The Kids In Half, and their first project as a full band. Across eleven songs and over an hour of music, this kaleidoscopic record ultimately asks a single question: What does it mean to have a self? The sprawling opener 'What We Look For Is Gone' announces that this album will have no easy answers. This is a world where heaven's in a stomach, where there are particle deniers and nuclear saloons. The music draws from nearly every decade of rock history, paired with lyrics that are simultaneously bold, poetic, sardonic, and heart-wrenching.

Tracks like 'Drinking the Dawn' and 'Footsteps' ground the album in the trials and triumphs of daily life, while 'Black Rain Blues' and 'Arms Et Cetera' invite the listener into their surreal and otherworldly realms. Though the record revels in experimentation, it still delivers punchy anthems like 'Wild Rabbit' and 'Thrown to the Dogs'.

Photo Credit: Brianna Benitez and Hersh Powers [Download Hi-Res]













Photo Credit: Brianna Benitez and Hersh Powers [Download Hi-Res]

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