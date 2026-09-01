Photos: CARIBBEAN MUSIC AWARDS to Bring V'ghn, FREETOWN COLLECTIVE to Trinidad Debut

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The Caribbean Music Awards has announced the first wave of performers set to take the stage on Saturday, September 19, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, while welcoming Billboard as the Official Global Media Partner for this year's celebration.





























The first wave features V'ghn, FREETOWN COLLECTIVE, Jah Mason, 450, 1T1 and Theomaa, bringing together a cross-section of Caribbean music spanning Soca, Reggae, Dancehall, Bouyon and contemporary Caribbean sounds. The lineup reflects the depth of a region where distinct musical traditions continue to evolve, intersect and find new audiences around the world, with each artist bringing a distinct voice and perspective to the NAPA stage. The announced performers also represent some of the standout talent in this year's Awards field, with V'ghn earning seven nominations, Freetown Collective three, 1T1 recognized across the Bouyon categories, 450 nominated for Dancehall Album of the Year, and Theomaa nominated for Bouyon Song of the Year. Additional performers, presenters and special moments will be announced in the lead-up to September 19.

The celebration will also spotlight Dominica, the Birthplace of Bouyon, a fast-rising genre that has increasingly entered the mainstream conversation through social media and other forms of cultural expression. From Carnival celebrations across the Caribbean to Fête de la Musique and beyond, Bouyon has become a defining sound of celebration, bringing new audiences to the genre while keeping its Dominican roots firmly in view.

The Government of Dominica through the Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority will join the Caribbean Music Awards as a category sponsor, helping to further champion the culture and artists that have made Bouyon a powerful expression of Dominican identity. As the genre continues to evolve, Dominica remains at the forefront of efforts to preserve, celebrate and elevate the cultural traditions that gave Bouyon its foundation.

Dominica's participation speaks to the larger vision of the Caribbean Music Awards: a celebration where the region's islands can champion their own artists, sounds and cultural identities. As Trinidad & Tobago becomes the first destination in this new chapter, the Awards are opening the door for other Caribbean destinations to take the spotlight in the years ahead and bring audiences into their own cultural story.

As part of the move to Trinidad & Tobago, Billboard will join the celebration as its Official Global Media Partner, livestreaming the official Caribbean Music Awards red carpet special and amplifying the event across its multi-platform digital and social channels. The partnership will give audiences around the world a front-row look at the artists, honorees and cultural figures arriving for the celebration while bringing the energy of Trinidad to Billboard's global music audience.

TRACE will also return as a media partner, extending the Awards' reach across the Caribbean, France and African territories through its international music and culture platforms.

The announcements come ahead of the inaugural Caribbean Elite Weekend Experience, taking place September 18–20 throughout Trinidad & Tobago. The expanded weekend will bring together artists, fans, industry leaders, media and cultural tastemakers for a series of experiences surrounding the Awards.

The weekend will begin with a Welcome Reception on Friday, September 18, followed by the Fourth Annual Caribbean Music Awards on Saturday, September 19. The celebration will continue Sunday, September 20, with the special Stars & Steel Concert & Awards.

Presented by Tourism Trinidad Limited, with support from the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited, the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism, and Global Trinidad and Tobago, this year's ceremony will be hosted by Nailah Blackman and Majah Hype and will honor Shyne, Calypso Rose, Alan Cavé and Patra, as previously announced, for their lasting contributions to Caribbean music and culture.

For the latest updates and event information, visit CaribMusicAwards.com and follow @CaribMusicAwards across all social platforms.

About the Caribbean Music Awards

The Caribbean Music Awards celebrates the exceptional talent, creativity, and impact of Caribbean music. It recognizes outstanding artists, producers, and industry professionals who have significantly contributed to the Caribbean music landscape.

About the Caribbean Elite Group

Caribbean Elite Group (CEG) is an organization dedicated to serving the global Caribbean community through a range of cultural, media, and community-focused initiatives. CEG manages multiple projects across the Caribbean, including Caribbean Elite Magazine and the Caribbean Elite Foundation.

Caribbean Elite Magazine (CEM) is a print and digital publication that showcases Caribbean talent and culture, highlighting entertainers, artists, producers, promoters, culinary traditions, travel, fashion, entrepreneurs, and other subjects of interest to the Caribbean community.

CEG is committed to preserving, promoting, and documenting Caribbean heritage and culture, which has played a significant role in shaping the region's identity over generations. The organization aims to provide a global platform for Caribbean voices while maintaining an open and flexible work culture that supports creativity, collaboration, and cultural representation.

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