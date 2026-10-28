Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Bianca Del Rio Adds Second London Palladium Show to 2027 UK Tour
The seventh solo stand-up show celebrates three decades of drag and will feature her signature no-holds-barred comedy.
Due to overwhelming demand, drag comedy icon Bianca Del Rio has added a second London Palladium date to her 2027 UK and Ireland tour. The additional show on Friday 16 April follows her previously announced performance on Tuesday 13 April, as she returns with her brand-new stand-up show It Gets Bitter, celebrating 30 years in drag.
Tickets for the additional London Palladium show go on sale Wednesday 28 October at 10am via www.myticket.co.uk and TheBiancaDelRio.com.
Known offstage as Roy Haylock, Bianca Del Rio is the dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who is never afraid to shock or offend. Fierce, funny and famously frank, she sandblasted her name into pop culture as the breakout star and winner of season six of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Dubbed the 'Joan Rivers of the Drag World' by The New York Times, the self-professed 'Clown in a Gown' has built her comedy around snarky frankness, impeccable timing and the willingness to say what everyone else is thinking.
Now UK fans can get ready to swallow a jagged pill of truth because the 'Clown in a Gown' is back - and meaner than ever. Bianca returns with her seventh solo stand-up tour, It Gets Bitter, celebrating 30 years in drag and three decades of hating everything you stand for.
Commenting on the upcoming tour Bianca said 'There's a lot going on in the world today, and I have a lot to say about it. I'm looking forward to finally getting back on the road and venting to anyone who will listen. The old saying is 'It gets better', but I'm proof that after 30 years in drag 'IT GETS BITTER'!!'.
The RuPaul's Drag Race winner has spent three decades honing her unmistakable brand of no-holds-barred comedy, and her world tour of It Gets Bitter sees her turn that razor-sharp tongue on the absurdities of modern life. From pop culture and world events to the everyday habits and behaviours that drive her to the brink, no topic is off-limits and no ego is too big to be deflated.
Combining tightly written stand-up with Bianca's legendary quick wit and spontaneous audience interaction, the new show is a masterclass in insult comedy from a performer who has made an art form out of finding the funny in almost everything - usually at somebody else's expense.
A stern warning: if you are sensitive, easily offended or possess a fragile sense of self-worth, choose your seats carefully. In classic Bianca fashion, the front row is a firing squad, and no one is safe from her biting insults and lightning-fast comebacks.
She's seasoned, she's legendary, and she's officially exhausted by your nonsense.
Away from the stage, Bianca has starred in the feature films Hurricane Bianca and Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate, as well as the comedy special Rolodex of Hate and television specials Not Today, Bianca. Bianca will be returning to television in Season 6 of The Traitors US. She is also the author of Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything and made her West End debut as Hugo/Loco Chanelle in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.
Bianca will also be taking her tour to Latin America this November and all over the US, Canada, and mainland Europe in 2027.
Tour Dates
Wed 31 Mar - Brighton - Brighton Dome
Thu 01 Apr - Birmingham - Alexandra Theatre
Fri 02 Apr - Manchester - O2 Apollo
Sat 03 Apr - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
Sun 04 Apr - Sheffield - City Hall
Mon 05 Apr - Southend - Cliffs Pavilion
Wed 07 Apr - Bristol - Beacon
Thu 08 Apr - Newcastle - O2 City Hall
Fri 09 Apr - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall
Sat 10 Apr - Edinburgh - Usher Hall
Mon 12 Apr – Dublin - National Concert Hall
Tue 13 Apr - London - The London Palladium
Thu 15 Apr - Cardiff - New Theatre
Fri 16 Apr - London - The London Palladium (NEW DATE)
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