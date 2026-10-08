Photos: Baby Jane to Launch WINTER FOREVER North American Tour This Winter

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Baby Jane will be heading to several cities across North America this winter for the Winter Forever tour. The rising independent electronic pop artist will be promoting her recent sophomore record, Winter Forever, which was released on July 10 via Terem.

In her largest North American tour yet, she will offer a total surrender to rhythm, to movement, to the body dissolving inside sound that draws from dance pop classics and the raw micro scenes of internet-born bedroom hardstyle. Beginning with a brief DJ set before transitioning into her catalogue, her shows will be a unique portal into her sonic world.

'Loneliness is a private experience, and it is the heartbeat of my songs,' says Baby Jane about the upcoming tour. 'Meeting my fans face to face, I have learned that there is a gentle sensitivity in each one of them. I see this quality in myself, too, and they have made me love that part of myself more because it is so beautiful in them. I'm so grateful that this Winter Forever Tour is bringing us together.'

Throughout the summer, Baby Jane's innovation in the EDM scene has captured the hearts of many. Her music is romantic, entrancing, and hypnotic, 'transforming [Baby Jane] from underground favorite into one of the most compelling new voices in electronic music,' per Mundane Magazine. Recent singles have been highlighted in Rolling Stone, NPR, OfficialCharts, The LUNA Collective, The Line Of Best Fit, and more.

'What makes Baby Jane such an imaginative creator,' Office Magazine wrote, 'is her open indulgence in fantasy and wistfulness, with love being the bottom line of everything.' Reverie adds, 'She's crafting an ambitious vision, particularly for an artist whose ascent has happened largely outside of traditional industry pathways.'

Her recent album Winter Forever is the flickering apartment light in the blue hour of a brutalist city, a quiet signal of life against concrete vastness. It inhabits cold surrealism and ethereal horror, mirroring the glimmering melancholy at its core. Allowing herself to push her creativity literally into new worlds — developing her own voice in the ethereal-meets-synthwave EDM microgenre known as 'angelcore' — she has sketched a new universe with occult symbols, coven lore, surrealist horror, abandoned concrete buildings, pixelated video games, and desolate fields. It thrives in paradox, introversion, and escapism.

In Winter Forever, Baby Jane does not escape the cold. She makes it sacred.

2026 Winter Forever Tour

November 5 - El Club - Detroit, MI

November 7 - The Fruit - Durham, NC

Nov 20 - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

Nov 22 - Brushy Street Commons - Austin, TX

Nov 27 - Commonwealth - Calgary, AB

Nov 28 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver BC

Dec 2 - Fairmount - Montreal, QC

Dec 4 - MOD Club - Toronto, ON

Dec 5 - Outset - Chicago, IL

Dec 10 - Marquis - Denver, CO

Dec 11 - The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

Dec 12 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC

Dec 17 - El Rey - Los Angeles, CA

Dec 18 - EQ - San Diego, CA

Dec 19 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

Tracklist

01 winter 4ever

02 One Night in Berlin

03 Head Full of Nightmares

04 Starry Eyed

05 Clear My Mind

06 Hardcore

07 Malvina

08 Poison Girl

09 Pet

10 Midnight Highway

11 Feels Like

12 Perfect Lover

13 Headlights in the Rain

About Baby Jane

Baby Jane has exploded onto the electronic music scene in the past six months, driven by her genre-bending sound, irresistibly catchy (and often viral) hooks, and a fully immersive aesthetic world. With a rapidly growing social media following of over half a million and a devoted Discord community known as her 'Coven,' Jane is captivating a global audience and carving out a lane entirely her own.

Her viral HOR Berlin set spotlighted not only her distinctive DJ style but also her dark, gothic visual branding. She's continued to build momentum through electrifying live performances, where her hybrid sets blending DJing with live vocals create a deeply interactive and high-energy experience. Her standout performance at Niteharts Festival placed her among some of the most influential names in EDM, reinforcing her rapid rise within the scene.

Since the release of her 2025 album A Grave Marked Strange, Jane's monthly listeners have surged to over 1 million. The album showcases her signature fusion of eclectic electronic subgenres, including hardstyle, witch house, jumpstyle, and hard bounce—culminating in what fans have dubbed 'gothic house,' a term capturing the poetic, emotional, and shadowy nature of her sound. Standing at the crest of a new wave of internet-native artists, Baby Jane is redefining what the future of EDM looks like.

Photo Credit: Sophia Quinn Harrison | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Sophia Quinn Harrison | Download hi-res image

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