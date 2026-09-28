Photos: BOYNEXTDOOR Release HOME: DELUXE Repackage, Launch North American Tour October 30

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BOYNEXTDOOR of KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, a label under HYBE, have released their first repackage album, HOME: DELUXE, marking a new chapter in the group's journey beyond the familiar.

BOYNEXTDOOR's first studio album, HOME, reflected on the journey of the 'boys next door,' capturing the emotions and memories they had gathered since their debut. With HOME: DELUXE, the group takes that story a step further, exploring new perspectives and emotions as they venture beyond the comfort and familiarity of 'home.'

The release arrives as BOYNEXTDOOR continue to reach new career milestones, with four consecutive million-selling albums and six consecutive entries on the Billboard 200, including HOME. Building on this trajectory, the six members are ready to step beyond what is familiar, embracing new experiences and expanding their musical horizons.

HOME: DELUXE features 14 tracks, including all nine songs from HOME, two new tracks, two previously released songs, and the group's first fan song. The new tracks are led by 'ANIMAL,' an electro-funk track about the instinctive drive to push beyond one's limits, alongside 'CLICHE,' a lively disco track capturing the unexpected rush of falling in love. The album also includes the Korean version of 'Count To Love,' previously released in Japanese, as well as 'Boom Boom Boom,' which served as the lead single from BOYNEXTDOOR's second Japanese digital single of the same name, and '400 Years,' the group's first fan song, a pop ballad originally unveiled through their official YouTube channel.

'ANIMAL' marks BOYNEXTDOOR's first foray into electro-funk, further broadening the group's musical palette while retaining the distinctive character that runs through their music. The track compares the relentless pursuit of what one wants to the instinctive movements of an animal, pairing candid lyrics with a weighty beat and an addictive chorus built around the repeated chant of 'ANIMAL.'

The track also showcases BOYNEXTDOOR's hands-on approach to music-making. Inspired by their experiences connecting with audiences during live performances, the members contributed ideas for the call-and-response ad-libs in the chorus, as well as the melodic line, helping shape the song's infectious hooks.

Their creative involvement extends to the performance. Riwoo participated in creating the choreography for the chorus, incorporating animal-inspired movements that bring out the song's instinctive energy. The performance moves between explosive bursts and moments of restraint, while large-scale formations with dancers amplify its impact. In the latter half, freer movements allow each member's individual character to come through.

The accompanying music video captures BOYNEXTDOOR's intense and uninhibited energy as they roam through an ordinary city, following their instincts and curiosity from one place to the next. Moving through residential neighborhoods, construction sites, outdoor wedding venues, and fountains, the six members gradually reveal a more instinctive side, responding freely to the sights and stimuli around them. Their unpredictable actions make them appear unfamiliar and untamed to those around them, while animal-inspired movements, dynamic camera angles, and rapid editing heighten the video's immersive rhythm and sense of liberation. Rather than portraying any specific animal, the video focuses on the members' instinctive energy and free-spirited exploration.

BOYNEXTDOOR will also star in DAMN!BULANCE, their own podcast series under STAN:A, HYBE MEDIA STUDIO's original video podcast show. Bringing their signature humor and chemistry to the format, the members will team up with a diverse lineup of guests to tackle 'DAMN!' moments from everyday life and figure out how to get out of unexpected situations. The series premieres October 2 at 7 PM KST, with new episodes released every other Friday on STAN:A's Spotify and YouTube channels.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR are currently on their first-ever world tour, BOYNEXTDOOR TOUR 'KNOCK ON Vol. 2', which has seen sold-out shows across Seoul, Busan, Osaka, Chiba, Nagano, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The tour will make its North American debut this fall, bringing the group to 10 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

North American Tour Dates

Fri, Oct 30 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory (AXS)

Sun, Nov 1 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater (AXS)

Wed, Nov 4 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Ticketmaster)

Sat, Nov 7 – New York, NY – Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden (Ticketmaster)

Tues, Nov 10 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre (AdmitOne)

Fri, Nov 13 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Ticketmaster)

Sun, Nov 15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo (AXS)

Tues, Nov 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (AXS)

Fri, Nov 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater (AXS)

Tues, Nov 24 – Mexico City, MX – Arena Ciudad de México (Superboletos)

The upcoming North American run follows BOYNEXTDOOR's Lollapalooza Chicago debut last summer, where the group delivered a high-energy set spanning retro funk, melodic hip-hop, and alternative pop. The performance offered an early showcase of their versatility and dynamic live presence to U.S. audiences, ahead of their first North American tour.

HOME: DELUXE is available now on all major streaming platforms worldwide.

About BOYNEXTDOOR

Consisting of members Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak, BOYNEXTDOOR are the first boy group to debut under KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, founded by artist-producer ZICO. Living up to their name as K-pop's authentic new wave, the group turns everyday experiences into honest, relatable songs that connect across generations. From their 1st EP WHY.. (September 2023), which marked their first entry on the Billboard 200, through HOW? (April 2024) and 19.99 (September 2024), both of which continued their climb on the chart, to No Genre (May 2025) and The Action (October 2025), BOYNEXTDOOR have built strong momentum, achieving three consecutive million-selling releases along the way. With their 1st studio album HOME (June 2026), the group continues that trajectory, debuting at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 as their sixth consecutive entry on the chart and their fourth consecutive million-selling release. Now, BOYNEXTDOOR turn the page to a new chapter with the release of HOME: DELUXE, a repackaged edition of their 1st studio album, as they embark on their first world tour, 'KNOCK ON Vol. 2,' bringing their signature energy to global audiences and turning every stage into their playground.

Photo Credit: KOZ ENTERTAINMENT (HYBE)















Photo Credit: KOZ ENTERTAINMENT (HYBE)

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