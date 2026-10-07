Photos: BIS to Play First U.S. Concert in 25 Years at POWERPUFF GIRLS Reunion

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The voices behind Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, the creator who brought Townsville to life, and the Scottish band behind THE POWERPUFF GIRLS' original end theme will come together for The Heroes of Townsville, a one-night-only celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Glendale's Alex Theatre.

Presented by Saturday Morning Cartoons United and curated in partnership with series creator Craig McCracken, the fundraiser pairs a reunion of the original cast and creative team with a rare U.S. performance by BIS, bringing two defining parts of the Cartoon Network classic — its characters and its music — into one evening.

For music fans, the evening offers a rare opportunity to catch Glasgow's BIS, whose mix of indie-pop melodies, disco rhythms and punk energy helped make them a cult favorite of the 1990s. Known for 'Kandy Pop' and 'Eurodisco,' the trio also reached a generation of animation fans through the original POWERPUFF GIRLS end theme. Their November 7 appearance connects that musical legacy with the artists who created the series.

The panel will feature Catherine Cavadini (Blossom), Tara Strong (Bubbles), E.G. Daily (Buttercup), Craig McCracken and Lauren Faust, whose work on the original series helped shape its characters and storytelling. Linda Simensky, the longtime animation executive and producer, will moderate, with actor and voice artist Eric Bauza hosting the evening.

Together, the guests offer fans a chance to hear from the voices and creative minds behind a series whose combination of superhero action, sharp comedy and distinctive design continues to connect with audiences across generations.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Starlight Children's Foundation, which delivers joy, comfort and connection to seriously ill children and their families. Additional proceeds will support Saturday Morning Cartoons United, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to celebrating legacy animation and strengthening communities through shared cultural experiences.

The program will also feature Next Friday: Magical Meow Meow, an independent animated short by Jen Nguyen and Mary Ramos, alongside a pop-up marketplace featuring merchandise from Cakeworthy and others, themed photo opportunities and additional surprises.

The event follows Saturday Morning Cartoons United's 2025 fundraiser celebrating Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas Special, which raised more than $40,000 for local initiatives. With The Heroes of Townsville, the organization brings animation fans and music audiences together for a celebration that gives back.

Event Information

The Heroes of Townsville

Saturday, November 7, 2026

The Alex Theatre

216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203

Doors: 5:00 PM | Program: 6:30 PM

Tickets: thealex.com

Event information: cartoonsunited.com/events/the-powerpuff-girls

Additional guests and programming will be announced. Updates are being posted on Instagram, Facebook and Threads via @cartoonsunited.

About BIS

BIS are a Scottish indie-pop/disco-punk trio from Glasgow. Emerging in the 1990s while still teenagers, the band built an international following with songs including 'Kandy Pop' and 'Eurodisco,' appearances on Top of the Pops, and an energetic blend of pop hooks and punk attitude. Their original end theme for THE POWERPUFF GIRLS introduced their sound to animation fans worldwide, while their music also appeared in the Jet Set Radio video game series. More information: bisnation.com.

About Saturday Morning Cartoons United

Saturday Morning Cartoons United is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit screening series celebrating legacy animation and iconic characters through curated screenings, cast and creator conversations, exclusive pop-up shops and community fundraising. Each event also highlights an independent animated short, providing a platform for emerging voices. More information: cartoonsunited.com.











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