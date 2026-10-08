Photos: Avery Cochrane to Headline WEAPONS OF IRIDESCENCE Tour

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Self-made pop artist Avery Cochrane played an exhilarating live show at New York's Bowery Ballroom. The packed crowd held onto her every word throughout the 90 minute set, which featured her recent hit 'Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night,' newest single 'Toy Gun,' and several yet-to-be released tracks from her highly anticipated debut album, Vengeance Through My Omnipresence, out January 29, 2027 via Sonderview / S-Curve Records.

With three costume changes, bubble machines and stunning vocals, Avery's incredible lyrics and singular stage presence make for an undeniable force, poised to be one of pop's most impactful debuts going into the new year.

Cochrane is a true storyteller, giving the audience an inside look into the lore behind her music and connecting with her fans on a personal level. She even brought a fan on stage to dance with her throughout the high-energy hit 'Losing Streak' – a fan favorite track featuring Avery's made-up word 'intricities' instead of 'intricacies.' Each night the chosen fan gets to flip a coin, deciding which of the words she sings in the live version.

She also told fans the story behind her track 'Existential Crisis At The Tennis Club' in which she discusses the dread that came from working at a country club growing up, and imagining an uptight waspy woman, hiding her queerness. An insightful commentary on the ultra-wealthy and longing for love and fulfillment.

Avery has assembled a team of true friends and supporters, shouting out her social media manager, who she introduced to the audience on stage, and her creative director, two of her best friends that she's so grateful to get to work with professionally.

Avery announced her debut album earlier this week alongside a new album teaser, featuring gorgeous shots of Avery in the lush green landscape of her hometown in Seattle as well as her narrated voiceover.

Speaking of her debut full length studio album, Cochrane says, 'The title Vengeance Through My Omnipresence means becoming undeniable. Whether it's massive career success, or an indescribable ghostly existence at my ex's house, the people who have ever used or doubted me will have no choice but to hear my name forever. But at what emotional cost? That's the journey this album explores. From loss, to grief, to revenge, to acceptance.'

Avery kicked off an exciting month of celebrations with a very special COCH-TOBER advent calendar for her fans as they gear up to support her newest body of work. When Avery's fans learned that her first-ever U.S. headline tour would take place in October, they decided the month deserved a new name: COCHTOBER. Their enthusiasm inspired Avery to give something special back with the COCHTOBER-FEST Advent Calendar. Every day throughout the month, fans who pre-save her debut album will unlock exclusive content—from behind-the-scenes songwriting and lyric-building clips to hilarious, never-before-seen moments from the studio.

This past weekend, Cochrane kicked off the WEAPONS OF IRIDESCENCE TOUR, her very first headlining tour, with stops in Washington, DC and New York. The tour continues tonight in Portland, ME and will hit a total of 13 stops across North America including West Hollywood's historic Troubadour on October 21. Tickets are available here.

Cochrane kicked off her debut album era of pop perfection with lead single 'Toy Gun,' an upbeat and high energy reflection on feigning bravery and putting on a strong face for a less-than-secure romantic partner. The synth pop feel allows Cochrane to build a fun and inviting energy while still addressing more serious topics in love and life. 'Toy Gun' is out now on all platforms.

Hailed by Teen Vogue as 'your next favorite pop star,' Avery is fresh off the success of her debut EP Male Validation and Other Drugs, which drew comparisons to ABBA, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, likely due to her sharp self-written pop songs and campy music videos, celebrating queer femininity and sex positivity. Her music has surpassed 20 million streams, and with 'Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night' now topping 46 million views on socials and featured in Amazon Prime's hit series Off Campus, she is primed for a major pop breakout in the US.

She has sold out four EP release shows, performed at Summerfest and SXSW, just joined AJR for major dates including two nights at Red Rocks and her recent trip to London, where she was interviewed by BBC Radio 1's Future Pop, profiled by Music Ally, and took part in additional digital activations and LGBTQ community events. Avery also performed at the historic Stonewall Inn to kick off Pride Month this year.

Originally from Seattle, Cochrane pursued music while working a series of odd jobs—including waitressing, singing at a seafood restaurant and even caddying at a golf course—to pay for studio time, photoshoots and the countless expenses while hatching a plan to become the next big popstar. After relocating to Los Angeles, her breakthrough ultimately came when she signed to S Curve Records, and through a relentless commitment to songwriting and an instinctive knack for creating the kind of colorful, authentic social content that transformed casual listeners into devoted fans.

Weapons of Iridescence Tour Dates

October 8, 2026 - Portland, ME - Live at Madrid's

October 10, 2026 - Montréal, QC - L'Escogriffe Bar

October 11, 2026 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

October 13, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

October 14, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

October 17, 2026 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

October 20, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

October 21, 2026 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

November 7, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

About Avery Cochrane

Avery Cochrane's songs could score a movie — whether it's a scene about a woman crashing out after seeing an ex, or two people finding their way back to each other, falling in love again and again. 'I like to describe my music as cinematic,' Cochrane says. 'That's what inspires me.' And it's inspiring others, too — Teen Vogue dubbed her 'your next favorite pop star.'

Cochrane grew up in Seattle, inspired by the city's rich musical history, natural beauty, and her own experiences falling in and out of love. She played over 100 shows in Seattle alone before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a music career fulltime. Cochrane is also skilled at social media, uploading snippets of songs and full tracks to her candy-colored grids. She flirted with virality a few times, before hitting it big with 'Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night.'

From there, Cochrane released her debut EP via S-Curve Records in March 2026 devilishly titled Male Validation and Other Drugs, a suite of poppy yet complex songs about love, identity, and fumbling glamorously through life.

'Shapeshifting' scored a pivotal scene in Amazon's smash-hit hockey romance, Off Campus, and Cochrane performed the song during Pride Month's official kickoff at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York — after selling out all of her EP release shows this spring. She also took her first trip to London, where she sold out Oslo Hackney in July. This summer, Cochrane also partnered with Tumblr and played several special festival sets.

'I've been writing every day, so when I get the greenlight to show the world, I'm going to go full steam ahead,' Cochrane says.

Cochrane's highly anticipated debut album, Vengeance Through My Omnipresence, is out January 29, 2027, featuring the high-energy pop anthem and lead single 'Toy Gun.' Cochrane is currently out on the WEAPONS OF IRIDESCENCE headlining tour, which kicked off in Washington, DC on October 3 and makes 13 stops across North America, including New York, Chicago and West Hollywood's historic Troubadour.

Photo Credit: Sarah Silbert/Britt O'Brien























Photo Credit: Sarah Silbert/Britt O'Brien

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