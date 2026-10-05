Photos: Avery Cochrane Announces Debut Album VENGEANCE THROUGH MY OMNIPRESENCE

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Avery Cochrane announced her highly anticipated debut album, Vengeance Through My Omnipresence, out January 29, 2027 via Sonderview / S-Curve Records. Alongside the announcement is a new album teaser, featuring shots of Cochrane in the landscape of her hometown in Seattle as well as her narrated voiceover. The album can be pre-saved here.

Speaking of her debut full length studio album, Cochrane says, 'The title Vengeance Through My Omnipresence means becoming undeniable. Whether it's massive career success, or an indescribable ghostly existence at my ex's house, the people who have ever used or doubted me will have no choice but to hear my name forever. But at what emotional cost? That's the journey this album explores. From loss, to grief, to revenge, to acceptance.'

Starting the day of the announcement, Cochrane kicked off a month of celebrations with a COCH-TOBER advent calendar for her fans as they gear up to support her newest body of work. When Cochrane's fans learned that her first-ever U.S. headline tour would take place in October, they decided the month deserved a new name: COCHTOBER. Their enthusiasm inspired Cochrane to give something special back with the COCHTOBER-FEST Advent Calendar. Every day throughout the month, fans who pre-save her debut album will unlock exclusive content — from behind-the-scenes songwriting and lyric-building clips to never-before-seen moments from the studio. Fans can join here.

Cochrane kicked off her WEAPONS OF IRIDESCENCE TOUR, her first headlining tour, on October 3 in Washington, DC. She will hit 13 stops across North America including New York, Chicago and West Hollywood's historic Troubadour. Tickets and more information are available here.

Cochrane kicked off her debut album era with lead single 'Toy Gun,' an upbeat and high energy reflection on feigning bravery and putting on a strong face for a less-than-secure romantic partner. The synth pop feel allows Cochrane to build a fun and inviting energy while still addressing more serious topics in love and life. 'Toy Gun' is out now on all platforms and can be heard here.

Cochrane is fresh off the success of her debut EP Male Validation and Other Drugs, which drew comparisons to ABBA, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, due to her self-written pop songs and campy music videos, celebrating queer femininity and sex positivity. Her music has surpassed 20 million streams, and 'Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night' now tops 46 million views on socials and was featured in Amazon Prime's hit series Off Campus.

She has sold out four EP release shows, performed at Summerfest and SXSW, joined AJR for major dates including two nights at Red Rocks and, during a recent trip to London, was interviewed by BBC Radio 1's Future Pop and profiled by Music Ally, as well as taking part in additional digital activations and LGBTQ community events. Cochrane also performed at the Stonewall Inn to kick off Pride Month this year.

Originally from Seattle, Cochrane pursued music while working a series of odd jobs — including waitressing, singing at a seafood restaurant and caddying at a golf course — to pay for studio time, photoshoots and other expenses while working toward becoming a popstar. After relocating to Los Angeles, her breakthrough ultimately came when she signed to S Curve Records, through a commitment to songwriting and a knack for creating colorful, authentic social content that transformed casual listeners into devoted fans.

Weapons of Iridescence Tour Dates

October 3, 2026 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

October 4, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia - The Foundry

October 5, 2026 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

October 7, 2026 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 8, 2026 - Portland, ME - Live at Madrid's

October 10, 2026 - Montréal, QC - L'Escogriffe Bar

October 11, 2026 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

October 13, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

October 14, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

October 17, 2026 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

October 20, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

October 21, 2026 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

November 7, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

About Avery Cochrane

Avery Cochrane's songs could score a movie — whether it's a scene about a woman crashing out after seeing an ex, or two people finding their way back to each other, falling in love again and again. 'I like to describe my music as cinematic,' Cochrane says. 'That's what inspires me.'

Cochrane grew up in Seattle, inspired by the city's musical history, natural beauty, and her own experiences falling in and out of love. She played over 100 shows in Seattle alone before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a music career fulltime. She uploads snippets of songs and full tracks to her social media, and flirted with virality a few times before hitting it big with 'Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night.'

From there, Cochrane released her debut EP via S-Curve Records in March 2026 titled Male Validation and Other Drugs, a suite of poppy yet complex songs about love, identity, and fumbling glamorously through life.

'Shapeshifting' scored a pivotal scene in Amazon's Off Campus, and Cochrane performed the song during Pride Month's official kickoff at the Stonewall Inn in New York — after selling out all of her EP release shows this spring. She also took her first trip to London, where she sold out Oslo Hackney in July. This summer, Cochrane partnered with Tumblr and played several festival sets.

'I've been writing every day, so when I get the greenlight to show the world, I'm going to go full steam ahead,' Cochrane says.

Cochrane's debut album, Vengeance Through My Omnipresence, is out January 29, 2027, featuring the lead single 'Toy Gun.' Cochrane heads out on the WEAPONS OF IRIDESCENCE headlining tour starting October 3, kicking off in Washington, DC and making 13 stops across North America, including New York, Chicago and West Hollywood's Troubadour.

Photo Credit: Samantha Klegerman

















Photo Credit: Samantha Klegerman

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