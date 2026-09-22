Photos: Andy Koh Shares Taking the Long Way Single and Video

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Dallas-based singer-songwriter and pediatric oncologist Andy Koh has been making music since his undergraduate days at Harvard in the late 80s. Now, with nearly four decades of writing behind him, he returns to release his debut LP, Taking the Long Way, due October 30, 2026.

Photo Credit: Andy Koh







Single Artwork



Koh has shared the album's latest single, 'Taking the Long Way,' an upbeat, driving song about pushing through uncertainty and finding a way forward when the easy path no longer feels possible. With its infectious energy and defiant spirit, the track turns struggle into momentum and doubt into the belief that everything is going to be alright.

'The title track ties the whole record together. It was written at the very end, after enough time had passed to understand what the journey had actually been.' Koh Shares. 'The idea of 'taking the long way' isn't just about delay or detour. It's about the path that, in the end, is the only one that makes sense.'

Taking the Long Way brings together songs written across nearly four decades. Some were carried forward quietly over time. Others were revisited, revised, and eventually completed in recent years, along with new work. The album traces songs written early on, set aside for years, and returned to later, with a renewed sense of purpose and conviction.

Recorded with a small group of first-call session players, including bassist Sean Hurley and drummer Jake Reed, the sessions were focused on finally realizing what these songs had sounded like in his head for decades. Mixed and mastered by Grammy-winning engineers Darrell Thorp and Michael Romanowski, the focus is kept squarely on the songs themselves.

The result is an energetic, heartfelt celebration of life, time, and duality.

'Taking the Long Way' is out September 22nd. Taking the Long Way is out October 30, 2026 via all DSPS.

Tracklist

1. The Test

2. My Side

3. Make It Alright

4. Sing Into Your Heart

5. Good Things

6. Tell Me

7. Everything

8. Fool's Food

9. Taking the Long Way

About Andy Koh

Andy Koh is a Dallas-based singer-songwriter and pediatric oncologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center. A Rhodes Scholar, he began writing songs as an undergraduate at Harvard College in the 80s, and spent the 90s playing and recording with the band coloring tunes, drawing interest from major labels before choosing a career in medicine.

Decades later, he returns with a collection of nine songs spanning nearly forty years of writing — recorded with first-call session players including bassist Sean Hurley and mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Darrell Thorp. Taking the Long Way is about time, distance, and return.



Photo Credit: Andy Koh

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