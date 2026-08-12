ALANI to Release ICLYA Ahead of Debut EP SOMEWHERE BETWEEN SAYING IT

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Singer-songwriter ALANI has released ICLYA, an indie-pop ballad that serves as the final preview of her debut EP, SOMEWHERE BETWEEN SAYING IT, arriving this Friday. The song pairs uplifting guitar melodies with stripped-back piano to explore the uncertainty of opening up to love after being hurt, weighing the desire for connection against the instinct toward self-protection.

''ICLYA' captures the internal push and pull of wanting to open yourself up to love again while being held back by past experiences,' ALANI says. 'It reflects the constant dialogue in your mind when you're unsure if you're making the right decision, especially when trust feels fragile.'

'ICLYA' completes the story leading into Somewhere Between Saying It. Blending intimate songwriting with understated indie-pop production, the five-track collection features acclaimed musicians including bassist Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Lizzy McAlpine), keyboardist Isamu McGregor (Colbie Caillat), and drummer Sean Hutchinson (Bleachers, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter), with mixing by Darrell Thorp (Beck, Foo Fighters).

Written over several years between London and New York, Somewhere Between Saying It documents a period of personal growth with striking vulnerability. 'It feels like stepping directly into the inner chaos of my thoughts, moving through different moments, places, and emotional states in time,' ALANI explains. 'It's almost like reading your older sister's diary, the one you weren't supposed to open.'

That unfiltered honesty has defined ALANI's songwriting since childhood. The London-born singer-songwriter, whose French, Lebanese, and Brazilian heritage informs her perspective, began writing songs at seven to express what she couldn't say aloud. At thirteen, she reached the finals of The Voice Kids UK before stepping away from the conventional path to study at NYU's Gallatin School, alongside coursework at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Immersed in New York's energy and intensity, she found both the inspiration and emotional backdrop that would become the foundation of her debut EP.

At its heart, Somewhere Between Saying It is about finding connection through vulnerability. Every song stems from a real moment in ALANI's life, transforming deeply personal experiences into something listeners can recognize as their own. 'Every song came from a real moment where I needed an outlet,' she says. 'If someone listens and feels seen in their own experiences, then I've done what I set out to do.'

Somewhere Between Saying It Track List

1. Dancing Through the Madness

2. More Than Friends

3. April Showers

4. ICLYA

5. Love 4 Free

ICLYA follows previously released singles from the same project, including April Showers and More Than Friends, as ALANI continues rolling out material ahead of the full EP release.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...