WEATHERED 25TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION TO ARRIVE ON VINYL

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25 years after Creed's Weathered debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and began an eight-week run atop the chart, Craft Recordings is celebrating the album with a newly remastered and expanded Deluxe Edition, arriving November 20 — exactly 25 years to the day after its original 2001 release — on 2-LP, CD and digital formats. Featuring the enduring hits 'My Sacrifice' and 'One Last Breath,' alongside the title track 'Weathered' and live staple 'Bullets,' Weathered has been certified 6X Platinum by the RIAA and remains a defining rock album of the early 2000s.

The anniversary edition pairs the newly remastered original album with four bonus tracks from the era, led by Creed's cover of The Doors' 'Riders on the Storm,' featuring Doors guitarist Robby Krieger. Also included are edits of 'My Sacrifice' and 'Weathered' along with an acoustic version of 'Don't Stop Dancing.' The 2-LP edition marks Weathered's first-ever release on vinyl and is presented in a gatefold jacket.

Alongside the wide release, the 2-LP set will be available in a range of limited-edition color pressings through the Official Creed Store (Sunspot Swirl), Craft Recordings (Ember Swirl), Revolver (Tiger's Eye), Barnes & Noble (Moss Swirl), Urban Outfitters (Translucent Forest Green), Books-A-Million (Golden Yellow), and Indie Record Stores/Vinyl Voice (Burnt Red Swirl). All formats are available to pre-order/pre-save now.

Available to stream today is 'My Sacrifice (Radio Edit / Remastered 2026),' a newly remastered version of the album's lead single and one of Creed's signature songs. Released in the fall of 2001, 'My Sacrifice' became a major crossover hit, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helping usher in one of the most successful chapters of the band's career.

By the time Creed began work on Weathered, the Florida rock band had already reached a level few of their contemporaries could match. Their 1997 debut, My Own Prison, established the band nationally, while 1999's Human Clay propelled them into the mainstream with 'Higher' and the GRAMMY-winning No. 1 single 'With Arms Wide Open.' When Weathered arrived on November 20, 2001, Creed were at the height of a remarkable run that had made them one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

Recorded in Florida with longtime producer John Kurzweg and co-producer Kirk Kelsey, Weathered found the band working as a trio: vocalist Scott Stapp, guitarist Mark Tremonti and drummer Scott Phillips, with Tremonti also handling bass throughout the album. Musically, the record pushed toward both ends of Creed's sound.

The opening one-two punch of 'Bullets' and 'Freedom Fighter' ranks among the band's heaviest recorded work, with 'Bullets' becoming a lasting fixture of their live show, while 'My Sacrifice' and 'One Last Breath' leaned into the sweeping melodies and arena-sized dynamics that had become central to their appeal. Elsewhere, the title track 'Weathered' paired a blues-inflected guitar riff with lyrics reflecting the pressures and scrutiny that accompanied the band's rapid ascent, while 'Don't Stop Dancing' expanded the album's palette with contributions from the Tallahassee Boys' Choir. The brief 'Lullaby' brought the record to an understated finish.

Weathered debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and remained there for eight consecutive weeks, ultimately earning a 6X Platinum certification in the U.S. Its two biggest singles crossed decisively into the pop mainstream: 'My Sacrifice' reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, while 'One Last Breath,' built around one of Tremonti's most recognizable guitar figures, peaked at No. 6.

25 years later, the scale of Weathered's original success is matched by the durability of its songs. 'My Sacrifice' and 'One Last Breath' remain fixtures of rock culture, while a new generation has increasingly embraced the music and culture of the early 2000s. At the same time, Creed's return to the stage has introduced the band's catalog to audiences who were too young to experience its original run. Weathered (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) revisits the album at the center of that moment — newly remastered, expanded and, for the first time, pressed to vinyl.

For the latest tour listings and ticket information, visit CREED.COM.

Tracklist

2-LP

Side A

1. Bullets

2. Freedom Fighter

3. Who's Got My Back?

Side B

1. Signs

2. One Last Breath

3. My Sacrifice

4. Stand Here With Me

Side C

1. Weathered

2. Hide

3. Don't Stop Dancing

4. Lullaby

Side D

1. Riders on the Storm*

2. My Sacrifice (Radio Edit)*

3. Weathered (Edit)*

4. Don't Stop Dancing (Acoustic Version)*

CD & Digital

1. Bullets

2. Freedom Fighter

3. Who's Got My Back?

4. Signs

5. One Last Breath

6. My Sacrifice

7. Stand Here with Me

8. Weathered

9. Hide

10. Don't Stop Dancing

11. Lullaby

12. Riders on the Storm*

13. My Sacrifice (Radio Edit)*

14. Weathered (Edit)*

15. Don't Stop Dancing (Acoustic Version)*

* Bonus tracks.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Dec. 11, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Dec. 12, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Dec. 14, 2026 — Highland, CA — Yaamava' Theater at Yaamava' Resort & Casino

April 17–21, 2027 — Miami, FL–Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas — Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise

About Craft Recordings

Craft Recordings is home to one of the largest and most essential collections of master recordings and compositions in the world. Its storied repertoire includes landmark releases from icons such as Joan Baez, John Coltrane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Celia Cruz, Miles Davis, Isaac Hayes, John Lee Hooker, Little Richard, R.E.M., and Joan Sebastian. Plus, the catalog recordings of celebrated contemporary acts including A Day to Remember, Daddy Yankee, Evanescence, Alison Krauss, Nine Inch Nails, Taking Back Sunday and Violent Femmes, to name just a few. Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Fania, Fantasy, Fearless, Musart, Nitro, Panart, Prestige, Riverside, Rounder, Specialty, Stax, Vanguard, Varèse Sarabande, Vee-Jay and Victory, among many others. Craft creates thoughtfully curated packages, with a meticulous devotion to quality and a commitment to preservation — ensuring that these recordings endure for new generations to discover. Craft is also home to the Billie Holiday and Tammy Wynette estates which preserve and protect their respective names, likeness and music through day-to-day legacy management of these cultural trailblazers. Craft Recordings is part of BMG.

For more, visit CraftRecordings.com.

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