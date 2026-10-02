Photos: Alok & Nayeon of TWICE Release BYE BYE INHIBITIONS

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Brazilian electronic music star Alok has joined forces with Nayeon, member of global K-pop group TWICE, for their new single 'Bye Bye Inhibitions,' out now via Insomniac Music Group and Liquid State. Bringing together two artists from distinct corners of the global music landscape, the collaboration connects Alok's electronic production with Nayeon's pop presence for a crossover between Brazilian electronic music and K-pop.

'Bye Bye Inhibitions' pairs Nayeon's polished pop vocals with a fast-paced, bass-heavy production that blends dance-pop with hip-hop and trap influences. Punchy drums and a deep, driving low end propel the track beneath its infectious vocal hook, while the lyrics center on letting go of inhibitions and giving yourself over to the moment. The result is a sleek, high-energy crossover built around the simple idea of leaving reservations behind and having fun.

Just two days after the single's release, Alok and Nayeon will bring 'Bye Bye Inhibitions' to the stage at EDC Korea on Sunday, October 4. Nayeon will make a special appearance during Alok's festival set to perform the collaboration together for the EDC Korea crowd, marking a live moment for the release and bringing the worlds of electronic music and K-pop together on one of dance music's biggest festival stages.

The collaboration unites two artists whose careers have reached massive audiences across different parts of the world. One of Brazil's most internationally recognized electronic artists, Alok has amassed more than 5 billion streams and 26 million monthly Spotify listeners, while his performances regularly draw crowds in the hundreds of thousands. Nayeon has become a global pop force both as a member of TWICE and through her solo career. Her 2022 debut solo EP, IM NAYEON, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, achieving what was, at the time, the biggest U.S. sales week for an album by a K-pop female solo artist. The breakthrough year also saw Nayeon named Best Female Artist at the 2022 MAMA Awards. Her 2024 follow-up, NA, earned her a second consecutive Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 7, while also topping Billboard's World Albums chart and featuring the global hit 'ABCD.'

As a member of TWICE, Nayeon has also played a central role in one of K-pop's most successful global groups. Since debuting in 2015, the nine-member group has built an international following through hits including 'CHEER UP,' 'TT,' 'What Is Love?,' 'FANCY,' 'The Feels,' 'SET ME FREE' and more. Their growing presence on the U.S. charts has included Billboard Hot 100 entries with 'The Feels,' 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE' and 'Strategy,' while With YOU-th featuring the single 'ONE SPARK' became TWICE's first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. The group went on to become the first K-pop girl group to place 10 albums on the Billboard 200.

TWICE has continued to expand K-pop's reach on a global scale, establishing themselves as a major stadium touring act across both Asia and North America. In 2023, they became the first K-pop girl group to headline and sell out both Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. In Japan, they made history in 2024 as the first overseas female artists to headline Nissan Stadium, drawing 140,000 fans across two sold-out shows. They continued that stadium-scale momentum in 2026 with three shows at Japan's National Stadium, staged with an approximately 80,000-capacity (240,000 total) configuration per night. The group has also broken new ground on the global festival circuit, becoming the very first K-pop girl group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago.

For Alok, 'Bye Bye Inhibitions' adds another dimension to a wide-ranging year of new music and global performances. His recent releases have included 'Keep Up' with Argy and Adam Beyer, his four-track Rave The World EP, 'Mind Illuminate' with SIDEPIECE and Victor Ruiz, 'Everything's Fine' with Jennifer Lopez, and the My Own Thang EP. The year has also seen the continued expansion of Rave The World, Alok's creative platform spanning a record label and global live experience, with performances at London's O2 Academy Brixton, Tomorrowland Belgium, Pacha New York and more.

About Alok

Alok is a globally renowned, Latin GRAMMY-nominated DJ, producer, and philanthropist, with the second-largest Instagram following of any electronic artist, boasting nearly 29 million fans. His influence spans music, art, and culture, matched by a deep personal commitment to environmental and Indigenous rights through multiple humanitarian initiatives. With over 26 million monthly Spotify listeners and 5 billion streams, the Brazilian artist is celebrated for collaborations with artists including Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, John Legend, Anitta, and more. Alok is also the visionary behind Rave The World, his record label and global live show, a creative platform built around the transformative power of rave culture, bringing together new music and immersive live experiences for audiences around the world. Widely regarded as one of the most influential Brazilian artists of all time, his show-stopping performances regularly draw crowds of over 500,000 in Brazil and in some cases, over a million. Named the No. 1 Latin DJ and No. 3 DJ globally by DJ Mag, Alok continues to captivate massive audiences worldwide, with recent performances at major festivals including Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza India. He is also a prominent figure in gaming, featured as a character in the global hit game Free Fire. His acclaimed humanitarian project and album The Future Is Ancestral was lauded by UNESCO and the United Nations, earned a Latin Grammy nomination, and has been performed at the UN headquarters in New York, the Grammy Museum in LA, and the Global Citizen Festival. As Brazil's official ambassador to COP30, Alok continues to amplify Indigenous voices and environmental causes through the Alok Institute, which has invested over $10 million in high-impact social projects across Brazil, Africa, and India.

About Nayeon

Nayeon is one of the key members of TWICE, recognized for her outstanding vocals and dance skills. As the first TWICE member to make her solo debut, her 1st mini-album [IM NAYEON] reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, demonstrating her strong global fanbase and musical presence. She also became the first K-Pop solo artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard's 'Top Album Sales' chart more than once. As a performer, Nayeon has headlined and performed on major global stages, including the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025, Waterbomb Seoul 2024, Rakuten Monkeys' SINGDOME TAIPEI 2026, VEAT AX VOL.5 TOKYO 2025, and Kaohsiung Beerrock Festival 2025, further showcasing her strong presence and appeal as a global artist. She further showcased her friendly yet charismatic personality and distinctive charm as the host of the YouTube series TRICK KODE, highlighting her presence beyond music.

Photo Credit: Mateus Aguiar















Photo Credit: Mateus Aguiar

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