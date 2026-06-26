Jennifer Lopez and Alok Drop Dual Versions of New Single 'Everything's Fine'

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Global music superstar Alok and international music icon Jennifer Lopez join forces on “Everything's Fine,” a new collaboration released in two distinct forms: an intimate AM version and a more dancefloor-oriented PM version, each offering a different perspective on the same emotional story. Listen to them both below.

Built around themes of perception, resilience, and the contrast between outward appearances and inner emotions, “Everything's Fine” explores the stories people tell themselves to keep moving forward. Rather than presenting one version as a remix of the other, Alok and Lopez conceived the project as two complementary interpretations of the same record, allowing listeners to experience its message through different emotional lenses.

2026 has seen Jennifer Lopez experience a significant streaming renaissance, reaching a career-high of 50+ million monthly Spotify listeners, and surpassing one billion streams with "On The Floor." Lopez spent the spring performing her Las Vegas residency, THE JLO SHOW, at The Colosseum within Caesars Palace. She recently starred in Kiss of the Spider Woman, the 2025 film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Earlier this month, Alok officially launched Rave The World, his new live experience centered around the original values of rave culture: unity, peace, love, respect, and collective presence. Following its world premiere at London's iconic O2 Academy Brixton, the concept is now set to make its North American debut at New York City's newly reopened Pacha NYC on August 1, presented by Tomorrowland.

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