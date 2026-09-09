Photos: Almost Monday Release Sophomore Album THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY

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Almost monday have released their sophomore album THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, out everywhere now. Composed of lead singer Dawson Daugherty, guitarist Cole Clisby, and bassist Luke Fabry, the band also released a Vevo live performance of album track 'french kids.'

Photo Credit: Cole Ferguson













If their 2024 debut album DIVE captured the spirit of youth and carefree connection, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY marks a clear evolution in both perspective and scope. The album reflects a coming-of-age moment for the band, shifting focus toward the small, defining experiences that shape personal growth while taking a broader view of how far they've come.

''THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY' is our second studio album. We made this during the best and worst year of our lives. It's the result of an honest life lived; the highs, the lows, the pain, and the joys are all there on this record,' the band shares.

Sonically, the project sees almost monday expanding on their sun-soaked blend of alt-pop and indie rock, pairing bright, rhythmic production with sharper, more introspective songwriting. Written after a period of constant touring and life on the road, the album reflects what the band describes as both the best and hardest year of their lives, balancing career highs with more personal challenges. The record pulls from those experiences, with themes of growth, distance, and self-reflection surfacing naturally over time rather than through a premeditated concept. The result is a cohesive body of work that captures both momentum and reflection, holding space for both joy and grief without letting either define the narrative, while maintaining the band's signature energy and melodic immediacy.

The album has already made waves with early single 'no more regrets,' marking their fastest growing song to date. As of last week, 'no more regrets' is currently #10 at Alt Radio.

The band also pay homage to the fearlessly uninhibited audiences on the European leg of their world tour in the euphoric fantasia 'french kids.' A Vevo live performance of the track is out now.

'We played a venue in France called Le Bikini, and I remember watching these kids completely lose themselves in the music,' the band recalls. 'It felt so pure, like they were completely living in the moment. 'french kids' is like a dialogue with the people in the audience that night, and every time I hear it I'm immediately transported back to that time.'

In June, almost monday announced a new run of headline dates across the U.S. and Canada. The upcoming headline run places the band at the top of the marquee across markets, following previously sold-out headline tours in the U.S., UK, and Europe. Full tour information and tickets are available now at almostmonday.com/live.

Onstage, almost monday have built a reputation for high-voltage performances and a kinetic, sun-soaked energy. The band has appeared at major festivals including Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Life is Beautiful, as well as iHeartRadio's 98.7 ALTer EGO. They've opened arenas for AJR, toured globally with The Driver Era and The Band CAMINO, sold-out their own headline tour across the U.S., UK, and Europe and were nominated for Best New Alternative Artist at the 2026 iHeart Music Awards. With over 1.5B streams, a late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, collaborations including Sofi Tukker on 'broken people,' Jordana on 'jupiter' and work with producers behind OneRepublic and The Killers, the band continues to blur the lines between alt-pop and indie rock with bold creative direction.

Headline Tour Dates

October

9/27: Hartford, CT @ The Webster *SOLD OUT*

9/29: Amherst, MA @ The Drake

9/30: Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

10/2: Montreal, QC @ Ausgang Plaza

10/3: Toronto, ON @ Mod Club *SOLD OUT*

10/4: Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks

10/6: London, ON @ Rum Runners

10/9: Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

10/11: Edmonton, AB @ Double Dragon

10/12: Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

10/14: Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

10/16: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *SOLD OUT*

10/17: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/19: San Francisco, CA @ Castro

10/20: Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

10/22: San Diego, CA @ Observatory *SOLD OUT*

10/23: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *SOLD OUT*

10/24: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

10/26: Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/27: Dallas, TX @ AM/FM

10/28: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/30: Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/31: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

November

11/1: Charlotte, NC @ Underground *SOLD OUT*

11/4: Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

11/6: Boston, MA @ Paradise *SOLD OUT*

11/7: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA *SOLD OUT*

11/8: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *SOLD OUT*

11/10: Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

11/13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *SOLD OUT*

11/14: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Cafe

11/15: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *SOLD OUT*

11/17: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/18: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/19: Denver, CO @ Summit *SOLD OUT*

11/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand @ Complex



Photo Credit: Cole Ferguson

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