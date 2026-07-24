Almost Monday Release New Single and Video 'Better Late Than Never'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Almost Monday has released a new single and accompanying video titled Better Late Than Never, the band announced.

The San Diego indie-pop trio — composed of lead singer Dawson Daugherty, guitarist Cole Clisby, and bassist Luke Fabry — released the single on July 24, 2026. The accompanying official music video was directed by Miles Murphy.

A shimmering collision of synth-pop and alt-rock, 'better late than never' emerged from a beautifully unforced session and instantly crystallized the LP's central theme: the notion that it's never too late to step into the life you're meant to live. The accompanying music video follows almost monday in New York City surrounded by chaos and constant motion. Suddenly, in a single surreal moment, everything comes to a standstill. Time freezes, the city falls silent, and only the band continues to move, underscoring the song's message of finding clarity amid the noise.

'To me 'better late than never' speaks to that anxious-avoidant part of you that wants something so badly but keeps finding excuses not to go after it,' says frontman Dawson Daugherty. 'It's something a lot of us struggle with, but I think the biggest regret would be to not even try. At the end of the day, I hope people take whatever they need from this album — but for me it's a reminder to never take anything for granted, and to keep chasing that version of myself that I truly want to be.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

'better late than never' follows recent singles 'skinny dip' and 'no more regrets,' offering another glimpse into almost monday's evolving sound ahead of their forthcoming album, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, out September 9. Marking a clear evolution from their 2024 debut, DIVE, the new project shifts from capturing the spirit of youth and carefree connection to reflecting on the small, defining moments that shape personal growth while taking a broader view of how far the band has come. THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY is available for vinyl pre-order here.

Last month, almost monday announced a new run of headline dates across the U.S. and Canada. The upcoming headline run places the band at the top of the marquee across markets, following previously sold-out headline tours in the U.S., UK, and Europe. Full tour information and tickets are available at https://almostmonday.com/live.

Onstage, almost monday have built a reputation for high-voltage performances and a kinetic, sun-soaked energy. The band has appeared at major festivals including Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Life is Beautiful, as well as iHeartRadio's 98.7 ALTer EGO. They've opened arenas for AJR, toured globally with The Driver Era and The Band CAMINO, sold-out their own headline tour across the U.S., UK, and Europe and were nominated for Best New Alternative Artist at the 2026 iHeart Music Awards. In 2024 they released their debut album DIVE.

With over 1.5B streams, a late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, collaborations including Sofi Tukker on 'broken people,' Jordana on 'jupiter' and work with producers behind OneRepublic and The Killers, the band continues to blur the lines between alt-pop and indie rock with bold creative direction. almost monday continue to define a sound that feels effortless and built for motion.

Headline Tour Dates:

9/27: Hartford, CT @ The Webster

9/29: Amherst, MA @ The Drake

9/30: Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

10/2: Montreal, QC @ Ausgang Plaza

10/3: Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/4: Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks

10/6: London, ON @ Rum Runners

10/9: Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

10/11: Edmonton, AB @ Double Dragon

10/12: Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

10/14: Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

10/16: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/17: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/19: San Francisco, CA @ Castro

10/20: Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

10/22: San Diego, CA @ Observatory

10/23: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/24: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

10/26: Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/27: Dallas, TX @ AM/FM

10/28: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/31: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

11/1: Charlotte, NC @ Underground

11/4: Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

11/6: Boston, MA @ Paradise

11/7: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/8: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/10: Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

11/13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/14: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Cafe

11/15: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/17: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/18: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/19: Denver, CO @ Summit

11/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand @ Complex

Photo Credit: John Mark Crenshaw



Photo Credit: John Mark Crenshaw

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...