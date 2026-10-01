Photos: Adjust The Sails Shares New Single "GLP-One Punch Man"

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Atlanta emo outfit Adjust the Sails, the emotionally candid project led by singer-songwriter Shane Hurst, has shared new single 'GLP-One Punch Man,' a deeply personal reflection on depression, anxiety, relationship strain, and the emotional crash that followed Hurst's first full US tour.

For more than a decade, Hurst has used Adjust the Sails to put difficult feelings into words, writing openly about isolation, heartbreak, mistakes, and the weight of everyday life. On 'GLP-One Punch Man,' thoughts of disappearing collide with an even darker question: whether anyone would notice or miss him if he were gone.

'I wrote 'GLP-One Punch Man' after coming home from my first full U.S. tour,' says Hurst. 'After being away from home for over a month, reintegrating into normal life and being back in my house was tough. I became depressed. I became overwhelmed with picking back up my 'real life.' I got anxious about SO many things - what if touring makes me miss too much of my kid's important moments? What if this pushes my family over the edge to fall apart? What if this tour was my peak and everything from here is downhill? What if everyone I know doesn't even need me around and my absence doesn't matter to them?'

Hurst continues: 'I ended up staring up at the ceiling in my bedroom until 3 a.m. one night feeling consumed, hopeless, and lost. The fears didn't feel like what-ifs, but things that were promised to happen. It got so heavy that my mind spiraled to the point where suicide was on the table. As the days went on, the thought stayed but became a more selfish idea of, 'Well, if I just died temporarily, I could get a break and I could see if it would actually affect anyone.' Rather than acting on it, I just wrote about it.'

'GLP-One Punch Man' is now streaming on major platforms.

Tour Dates

w/ Worst Party Ever, Equipment, and Ogbert the Nerd

10/16 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Altar @ The Masquerade

10/18 - Huntsville, AL @ Mad Malts Brewery

Free show presented by The FEST

10/25 - Gainesville, FL @ The Bull

w/ TRSH, Dear Maryanne, and Dear Cincinnati

11/4 - Wichita, KS @ Wave

11/5 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

11/6 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

11/7 - Dallas, TX @ Puzzles

11/9 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

11/10 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

11/12 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's

11/13 - Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewery

11/14 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

11/15 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

11/16 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

11/18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Grey Witch

11/20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Backstage at Revel

11/21 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

12/3 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

12/4 - Urbana, IL @ Fernie's High Horse

12/5 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

12/6 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

12/8 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

12/9 - Akron, OH @ Musica

12/10 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

12/11 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

12/12 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

12/13 - Milford, CT @ RockHopper

12/15 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

12/16 - Norfolk, VA @ The Annex

12/17 - Durham, NC @ Stanczyk's

12/18 - Wilmington, NC @ Reggie's

12/19 - Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

About Adjust the Sails

Founded in 2014 by Shane Hurst, Adjust the Sails began as a form of self-therapy, turning themes like isolation, heartbreak, mistakes, and the weight of everyday life into honest, emotionally charged music. Hurst decided to share this music in hopes that someone might hear it and feel less alone in their struggles.

Although the idea of touring was a dream, Hurst developed an addiction to drugs and alcohol shortly after the project's inception that fueled him towards stealing $20,000 from his job. Although he kept writing, recording, and releasing music, leaving the state/touring became impossible as Hurst struggled with addiction, dealt with homelessness and served his probation. To try and circumvent this and get his music heard, Hurst began sharing his songs on Tumblr and Instagram, building a small audience of 5,000 monthly listeners.

As his probation ended and touring became possible, COVID-19 stopped live music. When the world began opening back up, Hurst had a child, which made touring even less likely. So, Adjust the Sails used the internet as its stage. Through TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms, the project developed a diverse audience by connecting directly with listeners around the world.

The project had a few 'micro-viral' moments and trends for songs like 'Mike Walton (Basement Version),' 'Pool Song,' 'I Can't Afford to Miss You in This Economy,' and 'Me, Myself and Emory.' The latter received 15 million streams on Spotify after a weight-trend and fans resonating to lyrics that portray having immature and self-deprecating responses to criticism.

2026 was a big year for Adjust the Sails, as the project finally took the plunge and hit the road. Adjust the Sails did two headline tours, a co-headline tour with Thoughts on Bowling, and brought the songs to audiences across the country after years online. Adjust the Sails will end the year on the Gone Fishin' Tour with TRSH, and continue to transition from an online project to a live act.

Photo Credit: Logan Dane Mahaffey



















Photo Credit: Logan Dane Mahaffey

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