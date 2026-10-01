Photos: Adjust The Sails Shares New Single "GLP-One Punch Man"
The track explores the emotional toll of touring and the fear of being forgotten after returning home.
Atlanta emo outfit Adjust the Sails, the emotionally candid project led by singer-songwriter Shane Hurst, has shared new single 'GLP-One Punch Man,' a deeply personal reflection on depression, anxiety, relationship strain, and the emotional crash that followed Hurst's first full US tour.
For more than a decade, Hurst has used Adjust the Sails to put difficult feelings into words, writing openly about isolation, heartbreak, mistakes, and the weight of everyday life. On 'GLP-One Punch Man,' thoughts of disappearing collide with an even darker question: whether anyone would notice or miss him if he were gone.
'I wrote 'GLP-One Punch Man' after coming home from my first full U.S. tour,' says Hurst. 'After being away from home for over a month, reintegrating into normal life and being back in my house was tough. I became depressed. I became overwhelmed with picking back up my 'real life.' I got anxious about SO many things - what if touring makes me miss too much of my kid's important moments? What if this pushes my family over the edge to fall apart? What if this tour was my peak and everything from here is downhill? What if everyone I know doesn't even need me around and my absence doesn't matter to them?'
Hurst continues: 'I ended up staring up at the ceiling in my bedroom until 3 a.m. one night feeling consumed, hopeless, and lost. The fears didn't feel like what-ifs, but things that were promised to happen. It got so heavy that my mind spiraled to the point where suicide was on the table. As the days went on, the thought stayed but became a more selfish idea of, 'Well, if I just died temporarily, I could get a break and I could see if it would actually affect anyone.' Rather than acting on it, I just wrote about it.'
'GLP-One Punch Man' is now streaming on major platforms.
Tour Dates
w/ Worst Party Ever, Equipment, and Ogbert the Nerd
10/16 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Altar @ The Masquerade
10/18 - Huntsville, AL @ Mad Malts Brewery
Free show presented by The FEST
10/25 - Gainesville, FL @ The Bull
w/ TRSH, Dear Maryanne, and Dear Cincinnati
11/4 - Wichita, KS @ Wave
11/5 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
11/6 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
11/7 - Dallas, TX @ Puzzles
11/9 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
11/10 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
11/12 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's
11/13 - Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewery
11/14 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
11/15 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
11/16 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room
11/18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Grey Witch
11/20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Backstage at Revel
11/21 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
12/3 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar
12/4 - Urbana, IL @ Fernie's High Horse
12/5 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
12/6 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
12/8 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig
12/9 - Akron, OH @ Musica
12/10 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
12/11 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
12/12 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
12/13 - Milford, CT @ RockHopper
12/15 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java
12/16 - Norfolk, VA @ The Annex
12/17 - Durham, NC @ Stanczyk's
12/18 - Wilmington, NC @ Reggie's
12/19 - Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room
About Adjust the Sails
Founded in 2014 by Shane Hurst, Adjust the Sails began as a form of self-therapy, turning themes like isolation, heartbreak, mistakes, and the weight of everyday life into honest, emotionally charged music. Hurst decided to share this music in hopes that someone might hear it and feel less alone in their struggles.
Although the idea of touring was a dream, Hurst developed an addiction to drugs and alcohol shortly after the project's inception that fueled him towards stealing $20,000 from his job. Although he kept writing, recording, and releasing music, leaving the state/touring became impossible as Hurst struggled with addiction, dealt with homelessness and served his probation. To try and circumvent this and get his music heard, Hurst began sharing his songs on Tumblr and Instagram, building a small audience of 5,000 monthly listeners.
As his probation ended and touring became possible, COVID-19 stopped live music. When the world began opening back up, Hurst had a child, which made touring even less likely. So, Adjust the Sails used the internet as its stage. Through TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms, the project developed a diverse audience by connecting directly with listeners around the world.
The project had a few 'micro-viral' moments and trends for songs like 'Mike Walton (Basement Version),' 'Pool Song,' 'I Can't Afford to Miss You in This Economy,' and 'Me, Myself and Emory.' The latter received 15 million streams on Spotify after a weight-trend and fans resonating to lyrics that portray having immature and self-deprecating responses to criticism.
2026 was a big year for Adjust the Sails, as the project finally took the plunge and hit the road. Adjust the Sails did two headline tours, a co-headline tour with Thoughts on Bowling, and brought the songs to audiences across the country after years online. Adjust the Sails will end the year on the Gone Fishin' Tour with TRSH, and continue to transition from an online project to a live act.
Photo Credit: Logan Dane Mahaffey
Photo Credit: Logan Dane Mahaffey
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