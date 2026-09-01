Photos: 82MAJOR Releases HEAT Single Album, Drops "LIKE FIRE" Music Video

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K-pop boy group 82MAJOR (members: Nam Seong Mo, Park Seok Joon, Yoon Ye Chan, Cho Seong Il, Hwang Seong Bin, Kim Do Gyun) has released their second single album, HEAT, available across platforms via Great M Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment. The group also released a music video for their focus track 'Like Fire.'













The new single album HEAT captures building energy and the moment it explodes into raw heat. Interweaving intensity with ease, and tension with freedom, it showcases 82MAJOR's versatile charm. The result is raw and cinematic: a project that moves through a range of emotions and sounds while remaining unmistakably 82MAJOR.

The album's focus track, 'Like Fire,' serves as a continuation of the narrative established in their previous project's single 'Sign,' picking up the thread of emotions escalating out of control as one is pulled deeper into the pull of another. An intense beat and captivating synthesizer sounds drive the performance's energy, while densely layered vocals in the chorus, paired with the repeating hook 'Like fire, fire,' leave a vivid impression of explosive, addictive heat that burns long after the song ends. The music video takes this a step further, drawing visual inspiration from films like Fight Club to bring the track's intensity to life on screen.

'오늘 어때 (wyd?)' takes things in a different direction, bottling the quiet, effortless energy of being drawn to someone without quite saying it. A Pastel Bounce hip-hop foundation anchors the track, with lo-fi synths and a groovy drum rhythm creating a mood that is equal parts addictive and understated. Lighthearted and charming, it is the kind of song that stays with you.

HEAT also brings two fan favorites into new territory. 'TROPHY' receives a Spanish-language reimagining that preserves the intensity of the original while adding distinct rhythm and character. Meanwhile, 'Sign' is reborn through a remix from Viann, whose Signature Sound expands the emotional depth of the original and delivers an immersive listening experience that stands entirely on its own.

Across all four tracks, HEAT captures 82MAJOR at their most adventurous, blending genres and moods into a cohesive portrait of youth. For a group that has already completed a European tour and earned a 'Potential Overseas Group of the Year' win at China's Weibo International Entertainment Awards, HEAT marks an exciting new chapter in 82MAJOR's growth as artists.

HEAT Tracklist

1. Like Fire

2. 오늘 어때 (wyd?)

3. 트로피 (TROPHY) (Spanish Ver.)

4. Sign (Viann Remix)

About 82MAJOR

82MAJOR is a six-member self-producing K-pop boy group comprising Nam Seong Mo, Park Seok Joon, Yoon Ye Chan, Cho Seong Il, Hwang Seong Bin, Kim Do Gyun. All six members actively participate in the writing, composing, and arranging of their music, establishing themselves as one of the genre's most artistically driven acts. The group has built a growing global footprint, charting on the Billboard World Albums and Top Album Sales charts, completing a 25-city North American tour and a 5-city European tour, selling over 120,000 physical copies of their fourth mini-album Trophy, and generating over 2.2 million Spotify streams and over 7 million music video views with their most recent single 'Sign.' With HEAT, their second single album, 82MAJOR continues to push the boundaries of K-pop with a sound and concept built to resonate far beyond the genre.

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