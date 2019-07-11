Phoebe Ryan Drops New Single BUILD ME UP

Today, the New Jersey native, LA based songstress Phoebe Ryan shares her newest single "Build Me Up" today on Neon Gold Records. The accompanying video is premiered by Youtube HERE and is directed by Matt Porter. "Build Me Up" follows the release of her catchy single, "A Thousand Ways" and comes ahead of a summer tour supporting Carly Rae Jepsen across North America.

Phoebe Ryan on "Build Me Up":

"Build Me Up is about a friend I met on Tinder a few years ago. He was my spirit animal from the start, and inspired me to feel good about life and living it to the fullest at a time when that wasn't so easy for me. It's a bop about friendship and wanting to feel good, what more could you ask for?"

Since first arriving on the scene in 2015, Phoebe Ryan's parlaying a songwriting resumé gleaming with cuts from Britney Spears, Bea Miller, Tegan & Sara, Melanie Martinez and more, into a fruitful turn in the spotlight as lead artist, touring the world with Tove Lo, The Knocks, Charlie Puth and more on the back of viral hits like "Mine" and "Chronic" and decorated collaborations with Jaymes Young (2016 streaming sensation "We Won't") and The Chainsmokers (platinum 2017 smash "All We Know").

While 2018 saw Ryan collaborating with the likes of Blackbear ("Forgetting All About You"), Quinn XCII ("Middle Finger") and Tove Lo ("Heart Attack"), 2019 finds her refocusing on her own material and returning to her roots, painting the technicolor popshe's become known for with darker strokes and more organic hues. Drawing inspiration from Bob Dylan and Sufjan Stevens-specifically the collision of guitars and computers on Stevens' 2013 opus Age of Adz-her new single "A Thousand Ways" sounds like the end credits to a dusty western thriller, or a song you'd hear through the windows of a pub late at night in a bad neighborhood. It's pop with a twist, as Ryan steps out in a new direction while retaining all the effervescent cool and effortless hooks she's made her name on, a real as hell shot to the heart of grit and emotion.

Phoebe Ryan tour dates:

^ opening for Carly Rae Jepsen

Wed 7.17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right - POPSHOP NYC HERE

Sat 7.20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^

Sun 7.21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore^ (sold out)

Tue 7.23 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz^

Wed 7.24 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte^

Fri 7.26 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore^

Sat 7.27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues^

Sun 7.28 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle^

Tue 7.30 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore^

Thu 8.01 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues^

Fri 8.02 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues^

Sat 8.03 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody^

Sun 8.04 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec^

Tue 8.06 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren^

Thu 8.08 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's By the Bay^

Sat 8.10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern^

Sun 8.11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern^ (sold out)





