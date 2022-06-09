Philly's Great Time Releases EP 'Sounds Like ____ [Vol. 3]'

Philadelphia area band, Great Time is set to release the third installment of their 'Sounds Like' series, Sounds Like ____ [Vol. 3] - a project that embraces their range of influences and styles.

Lead singer/multi-instrumentalist Jill Ryan has had a busy year, touring the UK with Cassandra Jenkins, sitting in on saxophone with Japanese Breakfast for their 5-night sold out run at Union Transfer in Philly, and also with Kristine Leschper on flute, vocals and synths. The third track, Was I Right, with a companion video just released, features Ohmme's Macie Stewart on strings.

"Was I Right" started as a voice memo called "Zeb's Nu Wav Riff," explains Jill Ryan.It's vaguely reminiscent of the chorus drenched, guitar driven Brit rock of the 1980s (think The Smiths, The Cure, etc). The video is similar in that it's both nostalgic yet current - a sort of sketchbook of what it means to be in a band touring on the road, recording in the studio, and generally exploring life without too much of an agenda. It feels familiar yet distant, almost blurring the lines between memories and dreams, while still feeling grounded in reality. "



Great Time is comprised of singer/flutist/saxophonist Jill Ryan, bassist/guitarist Zack Hartmann, and drummer Donnie Spackman. The band has largely ignored conventional wisdom and writes music from a genuine place of multi genre influence that sounds like something wholly original.

Says Ryan, "The idea behind this "Sounds Like" series of EPs is simple: We want to make what we want to make. We're inspired by tons of different styles and sounds, and we feel most genuine when we're creating music without any limitations or boundaries. The title is a response to the critiques we received on our first album. Critics have suggested that we should pick a lane or a genre, and 'Sounds Like' is our way of defying that while staying true to ourselves."

Sounds Like ___ [Vol. 3] ranges from a heavier, guitar driven sound reminiscent of late 90s/early 2000s rock and punk, chorus drenched 1980s British New Wave, and backyard acoustic jams most suitable for a roaring campfire. In contrast to the other volumes in the Sounds Like series, says Ryan, "This EP represents the arc of my emotional processing, similar to the 5-stages of grief; it's a coming-to-terms with all of my emotional parts. This EP was inspired by music we grew up listening to: Bloc Party, No Doubt, Blink 182, Modest Mouse, Incubus, Fugazi, Yeah Yeah Yeahs... the list goes on. Filming the music video for I Could Be was a really special experience. It was incredible to be directed by Marisa Dabice. I felt so comfortable in her presence. She commands a room not only on stage performing with Mannequin Pussy but also on set.

Getting direction from her was empowering. You really have to trust the person that's telling you what to do and how to move in order for you to perform your best and most authentically and I felt very connected and safe with her to do that. This song is a reaction to traditionality, patriarchy, "the man" and everyone that wants to make me feel small. "

Sounds Like____ [Vol. 3] is the third part in a series that follows up the band's 2018 debut LP Great Album, also self produced from the band's studio.

Listen to the EP here:

Tour Dates

6/9: Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA (WXPN Welcomes) (w/ Kingsley Ibeneche & Zoe Sparks)

6/24: Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

6/25: Pearl Street Warehouse - Washington, DC

7/3: Peach Fest - Scranton, PA

8/26: Foam Brewers - Burlington, VT