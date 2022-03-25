Philip Paul Kelly's New Single 'Savior' Out Today

Singer Philip Paul Kelly's new single "Savior" arrives on digital music streaming services today. The song, off the live cast recording of Kelly's Rock-n-Roll Wrestling Spectacle, "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," is currently available on Compact Disc through the independent label Ton-Up, Inc.

"Savior" showcases Kelly's signature vocal style and captures his ability to draw the listener into the song. Performed and recorded live at New York's Triad Theater for the elevated staged reading of "Rockquiem For A Wrestler, in June of 2020, Kelly brings a blistering intensity and menace, capturing the theatrical spontaneity that is the signature of Rock-n-Roll and the Wrestling world.

The band features Guitarist Benjamin J Samuelson, Drummer Peter Lazorcik, Bass Player Seth Lisle, and a special appearance by Eddie Star (Eddie Star & The Zero Effect, JoyBox) on Rhythm Guitar. Originally written, recorded, and performed by Star, the song is one of several titles licensed from the musician's catalog included in the show.

The story of a champion wrestler revisiting his past, transporting the audience simultaneously between the world of professional wrestling and being at a rock concert, featuring the music of Eddie Star and composer Paul Castrataro (Picture of Dorian Gray, Fags & Cellphones) captured the imagination of the viewing audience during the live stream in June of 2020.

A music video for "Savior" will soon be released, and the live cast recording will be available on digital music services later this year. Kelly is currently developing "Rockquiem For A Wrestler" for the screen.

About Ton-Up Records:

Ton-Up Records is the music division of Ton-Up, Inc, an independent creative company that draws its inspiration from the biker subculture that developed in 1950s Britain. "Doing the Ton" meant you were going 100mph or over on your motorcycle. We are taking that idea and applying it to our work and the creativity we bring to the world.

