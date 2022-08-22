Phil Vassar and Deana Carter Announce 'Coming Home for Christmas' Tour

Platinum-selling Phil Vassar is "Coming Home for Christmas" and bringing singer-songwriter Deana Carter as the pair announce their 2022 Christmas tour. Fans have made it a tradition to join Vassar for an evening of Christmas classics and original holiday music, packing out venues for his last four tours. Full list of dates below, additional cities will be announced in the upcoming months.

"I love Deana. She is one of my dearest, oldest friends. She's an amazing talent and an even better person. I'm really excited to bring this tour to all the fans this holiday season," Vassar shared.

In anticipation of their first tour together, Vassar and Carter co-wrote two original Christmas songs with No. 1 hit songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame member, Steve Dorff, titled "Coming Home for Christmas" and "Brand New Year." The festive singles will be released this fall and be featured on Vassar's forthcoming EP release.

"I'm thrilled to announce my first ever Christmas Tour! My buddy, Phil Vassar, and I will be hitting the road with some new Christmas songs that we wrote together on our Coming Home For Christmas Tour...to celebrate the most special season of the year in a town near you!" exclaimed Carter.

"Coming Home for Christmas" will be the sixth Christmas tour for Vassar, whose career has garnered 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits include signature self-penned hits "Just Another Day in Paradise" and "Carlene."

"COMING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS" TOUR DATES

Nov. 25 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center - Renfro Valley, Ky.

Nov. 26 Brown County Music Center - Nashville, Ind.

Nov. 30 Maryland Theatre - Hagerstown, Md.

Dec. 01 Maryland Hall - Annapolis, Md.

Dec. 02 The Vanguard - Hampton, Va.

Dec. 03 Capitol Theatre - Wheeling, W.Va.

Dec. 08 Northern Lights Theater - Milwaukee, Wis.

Dec. 09 Northern Lights Theater - Milwaukee, Wis.

Dec. 10 Midland Center for the Arts - Midland, Mich.

Dec. 11 The Clyde - Fort Wayne, Ind.

Dec. 15 Riviera Theater - Charleston, S.C.

Dec. 16 The Miller Theatre - Augusta. Ga.

Dec. 17 Gold Strike Casino - Robinsonville, Miss.

Dec. 18 Oxford Performing Arts Center - Oxford, Ala.

Phil Vassar's reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You, and many more. Vassar was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of nine albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM's Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country.

Vassar's songwriting career blossomed in the mid-'90s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (Little Red Rodeo), Alan Jackson (Right on the Money), Tim McGraw (My Next Thirty Years, For a Little While), Jo Dee Messina (Bye Bye, Alright), and Blackhawk (Postmarked Birmingham). He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP's Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999 and 2001.

2020 marked an important anniversary for Vassar, 20 years since his first No. 1 single, "Just Another Day in Paradise," was released. To celebrate, Vassar released his long-awaited 10th studio album, Stripped Down. The album's effortless production puts the songs front and center. It features songs written over the past 20 years but never-before recorded and new music, including "This is Where The End Starts", co- written with daughter, Haley Vassar and Vassar's take on "Postmarked Birmingham," a hit he wrote for Blackhawk.

Vassar will release a brand new project in 2021 featuring covers from artists that have inspired him throughout his career. Additionally the hitmaker will release a new podcast on the American Songwriter Podcast Network and season 3 of Phil Vassar's Songs from the Cellar on Circle.

Nashville native, Deana Carter, didn't take an easy route to stardom. Instead, she chose to defy conventional expectations of the typical Nashville artist blueprint and to make her own mark, taking the industry (and fans) by storm with her wildly successful multi-platinum international debut Did I Shave My Legs For This? Anchored by the dreamy, debut super-hit, "Strawberry Wine," Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock, sprinkled with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have garnered Carter well-deserved, lasting respect, and wide acclaim.

Carter's debut album, Did I Shave My Legs For This? showcased her songwriting and production skills and was met with strong reviews. The record would ultimately climb to the top of both the country and pop charts, quickly achieving multi-platinum status, with THREE consecutive Number One singles and FIVE high-charting singles, an incredible achievement for a debut artist.

To date, Carter's music has over 500 million streams and she has sold nearly six million albums. Carter was thrilled to recently celebrate the 25th Anniversary Edition re-release of the Did I Shave My Legs For This? album on Universal Nashville, with new guest artist collaborations on the singles "Strawberry Wine" and "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" The 25th Anniversary Edition includes previously un-released bonus tracks and new digital content to round out the Diamond Anniversary celebration.