Petey Usa Releases Four New Songs From Upcoming Project OOOO

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Petey USA has released four new songs, titled ANDY'S GOTTA BANG, THE WORRY, CLYBOURN STATION, and I'LL BE YOUR BITCH (THE POWERS OF TEN). The tracks complete a self-produced collection tentatively titled OOOO, joining previously released songs KISS THE CITY, LIKE A MANTRA, SAVE FOR THE HORSES, and I WILL DO THE OPPOSITE.

All eight tracks appear together as OOOO — a tentative title for the amalgamation of browser tabs currently open in Petey's musical mind. Moving from one restless thought to another, oooo turns his internal commentary into spontaneous and genuinely fun synth-pop.

The specifics of what oooo actually is are still being figured out. Is it the makings of an album or simply a project as it appears before you today? Are these final versions of these songs or will they continue to evolve? For now, all that's clear is that this is a glimpse into the mind of Petey in active progression: embracing every strange idea and figuring it all out in real time.

Fans in attendance for his sold out shows last week in Southern California were treated to an entirely new instrumental setup as well as the first official performances of oooo. Next, Petey heads to NYC for shows at Sultan Room and later, opening for The Lumineers at the US Open––a testament to the sheer range of an artist equally able to transform a packed club and one of the world's biggest sporting events into his own wonderfully unpredictable world.

It's clear from one listen through these restless tracks that Petey continues to occupy a lane all his own. In the same breath, he can write deeply earnest alternative rock while simultaneously posting absurd comedy skits. Lyrically, an incredibly profound confession often precedes something completely left-field, undercutting his own depth with jokes at every turn. His relentless authenticity, even to a fault, is the entire point and ultimately why his audience connects with his music and lyrics so deeply.

At some point, Petey morphed into a sort of modern David Lynch of Instagram, blurring the line between observation, satire, expression, and mental breakdown. The friction is what makes his artistry so compelling. He's aware there are things he could do to be taken more seriously as a musician but he's never been interested in smoothing his edges for the system. In fact –– lately, he seems to be doing quite the opposite.

Tracklist

ANDY'S GOTTA BANG

THE WORRY

CLYBOURN STATION

I'LL BE YOUR BITCH (THE POWERS OF TEN)

KISS THE CITY

LIKE A MANTRA

SAVE FOR THE HORSES

I WILL DO THE OPPOSITE

Petey USA is scheduled to perform upcoming shows in New York City, including a date at Sultan Room and an appearance with THE LUMINEERS.

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