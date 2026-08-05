PETEY USA Releases New Song I WILL DO THE OPPOSITE

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PETEY USA has released a new single titled I WILL DO THE OPPOSITE, continuing a string of self-produced songs that has unfolded over recent months. The track follows earlier releases including KISS THE CITY and LIKE A MANTRA, tracing a narrative arc described as an unraveling that has moved through themes of escape and self-scrutiny.

Over the last few months, Petey USA has been slowly unraveling.

Through a series of self-produced singles, he's contemplated escape ('Kiss The City'), zeroed in on his own bad habits ('Like A Mantra'), and allowed every contradiction to exist at the same time ('Save For The Horses'). Each song is like opening another browser tab inside of the same restless mind and today, 'I Will Do The Opposite' opens another.

Petey USA ricochets from one revelation to the next as he attempts to shed past versions of himself that couldn't seem to get things right. 'If memories are heaven, then I wanna go to hell,' he sings before a full-on shout-rap verse flips the entire song on its head.

Upcoming performances in Los Angeles and New York have already sold out, while a limited number of tickets remain available for a show in Pioneertown. PETEY USA's music has been compared by critics to PETER GABRIEL, THE POSTAL SERVICE, and FUTURE ISLANDS.

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