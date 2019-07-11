Peter More Announces Headlining Tour Dates

Off the heals of 10 sold out shows in June with Toad The Wet Sprocket, Austin based artist Peter More has announced additional tour dates including headlining performance at the Mikaella Festival in Mexico, Jam in the Sands in Asbury Park and Big Funky Gitdownin Fort Worth, TX. Peter will also supporting Carbon Leaf for a run of West Coast dates in October. See below for the announced tour schedule.



Peter More recently recorded live sessions in New York with Relix Magazine and City Winery Cellar Sessions, which has been released today.



More is supporting the release of his latest EP Shoulder, a collection of songs recorded at the same time as his debut album Beautiful Disrepair. The record was produced by Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, and happens to be the first full-length produced by Fagen (outside Steely Dan and Walker Becker's 1994 solo record).



Over the years, Peter More and his bandmates have called many places home. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, More joined forces with Spanish flamenco guitarist José Juan Poyatos, Mexican bassist Diego Noyola, and French-American drummer Adrien Faunce in San Miguel de Allende, the colonial arts haven three hours north of Mexico City. There, the band began to record with prolific drummer Rick Shlosser (who played on many Van Morrison and James Taylor classics, among hundreds of other credits).



A chance encounter with Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, who happened to be visiting San Miguel, led to Fagen producing More's debut album, "Beautiful Disrepair," (released in August 2018), and a follow-up EP released In April entitled "Shoulder" comprised of three songs held back from the LP. Featuring the anthemic title track "Shoulder" and two b-sides -- "What We Used to Be" and "Marlene (Featuring Amy Helm)", the Shoulder EP is a precisely executed work highlighting Fagen's indelible style with More's original lyrics that fusing together his many creative and geographic influences.

Peter More On Tour:





July 20 - San Miguel De Allende, Mexico - Mikaella Festival (w/ James Supercave)

August 1 - Asbury Park, NJ - Jams On The Sand (w/ The National Perserve)

August 24 - Fort Worth, TX - Big Funky Gitdown

September 28 - Austin, TX - 3Ten ACL Live (w/ Carbon Leaf)

October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge (w/ Carbon Leaf)

October 4 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge (w/ Carbon Leaf)

photo credit: Marcus Jolly





