Peter Byrne of NAKED EYES Dead at 74

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Peter Byrne, the singer and songwriter for the band NAKED EYES, died peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, September 14, after a brief illness. He was 74.

Born in Islington, North London, Peter Byrne founded the band NAKED EYES in 1982 with his music partner, Rob Fisher. Their debut album reached No. 32 on the Billboard 200, and the duo achieved four top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 across their two studio albums in 1983 and 1984: 'Always Something There to Remind Me' (#8), 'Promises, Promises' (#11), 'When the Lights Go Out' (#37), and '(What) In the Name of Love' (#39).

Peter's early music projects began in Bath, England, and included a duo with Jeff Starrs from 1976 to 1977, and the band Studio from 1977 to 1979 with Clive Wright, Stash Huchrack, and Richard Fenton. From 1979 to 1982, Peter was in the band Neon which included Rob Fisher, as well as future Tears for Fears members Neil Taylor, Manny Elias, Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal.

Byrne and Fisher signed as NAKED EYES with EMI Records in 1982. Their 1983 debut album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios with producer Tony Mansfield and released as Burning Bridges in the UK, and as self-titled Naked Eyes in the U.S. The album paired Byrne–Fisher original songs with their synth-pop interpretation of Burt Bacharach and Hal David's 'Always Something There to Remind Me.' Their second album, Fuel for the Fire, followed in 1984. Other notable work included Byrne's backing vocals on Stevie Wonder's 1985 hit 'Part-Time Lover,' as well as songwriting for film, television, and for the Olsen Twins.

After Rob Fisher died in 1999, Byrne continued writing, recording, and touring throughout the U.S. and internationally. He released The Real Illusion as a solo album in 2001 under Pete Byrne, followed by the NAKED EYES albums Fumbling with the Covers in 2007, Disguise the Limit in 2021, and a remaster of the original Naked Eyes self-titled album in 2025.

Peter is survived by his siblings Eileen, Sandy, Carol, and Steve; his three children, Merlin, Dylan, and Chloe; and his ex-wife, Elena. A private service will be held for the family. For those wishing to pay their respects, please support his music, and condolences can be posted in the comment section of his blog: nakedeyesmusic.com/blog/peter-byrne.

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