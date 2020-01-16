Peter Bjorn and John Share Official Music Video for New Single 'On The Brink'

Peter Bjorn and John kicked off the new decade with an extremely catchy single "On The Brink." The song dropped last Friday January 10th and today, they're following it up with the official music video which they premiered with the help of Clash.

This is the fourth new song the band has dropped leading up to the release of Endless Dream - their 9th LP that's due out March 13, 2020. The new album follows 2018's Darker Days and 2020 is the band's 20th year together. They've already announced a North American headline tour that kicks off in LA on March 23rd at Teragram. Complete list of confirmed dates below.

March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom

March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa

March 25, Oakland, The New Parish

March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge

March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile

March 25-29, Boise, Treefort Festival

March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge

April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre

April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam

April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle

April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch

April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's

April 8, Washington, Union Stage

April 10, New York, Webster Hall

April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall





