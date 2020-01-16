Peter Bjorn and John Share Official Music Video for New Single 'On The Brink'
Peter Bjorn and John kicked off the new decade with an extremely catchy single "On The Brink." The song dropped last Friday January 10th and today, they're following it up with the official music video which they premiered with the help of Clash.
This is the fourth new song the band has dropped leading up to the release of Endless Dream - their 9th LP that's due out March 13, 2020. The new album follows 2018's Darker Days and 2020 is the band's 20th year together. They've already announced a North American headline tour that kicks off in LA on March 23rd at Teragram. Complete list of confirmed dates below.
March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom
March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa
March 25, Oakland, The New Parish
March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge
March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile
March 25-29, Boise, Treefort Festival
March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge
April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre
April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam
April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle
April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch
April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's
April 8, Washington, Union Stage
April 10, New York, Webster Hall
April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall