Pesh Milli Shares 'Spicy' & Announces 'What Can I Say' EP

Brooklyn-based rapper Pesh Milli has announced his forthcoming EP, What Can I Say, which is set for release on March 3, 2023 on Blue Collar Records. Pesh is also thrilled to share "Spicy," the fiery second track to be released from his upcoming EP, following on the heels of lead single, "Another One."

Produced by Elevated and recorded at Milkboy in Philadelphia, "Spicy" delivers the same rawness and intensity fans have come to expect of Pesh, but with an undeniable feeling that this is just the beginning.

Speaking on the song, Pesh Milli had this to say: "I fought so hard to get this song on the project. Shout out to Elevated for producing the track - this is one of the top 5 songs I've ever done. Anywhere I perform this song, women lose their minds. Remember those pirate ships back in the day and people would pop out the water because they heard the siren song? This is my siren song. It's so much fun and I can't wait to shoot this video!"

Pure and simple, Pesh Milli is a man on a mission. His ability to take inspiration from all kinds of hip-hop - East Coast grittiness, West Coast cool, Dirty South rambunctiousness, and even the hookiness of pop-rap - whenever he chooses to step into the booth has resulted in a steady stream of excellence.

His 2020 single "Rap Girl" gained Milli social media traction after attracting the attention of a number of celebrities, which he parlayed into his debut album Okay 4 Now, released the following year.

That momentum carried Milli into his most recent single releases "V Roy" and "Another One," recorded with frequent collaborators Miles "Jah" Keller and producer Grizz LaFlare, and a record deal with indie label Blue Collar Records. "Another One" would go on to be featured on BET Jams, MTV's Brand Spankin' New and radio airplay on Hot 97 in NYC.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Malik Anderson and Devon Smith