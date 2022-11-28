Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pesh Milli Shares 'Spicy' & Announces 'What Can I Say' EP

Pesh Milli Shares 'Spicy' & Announces 'What Can I Say' EP

The new EP is set for release on March 3, 2023.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Brooklyn-based rapper Pesh Milli has announced his forthcoming EP, What Can I Say, which is set for release on March 3, 2023 on Blue Collar Records. Pesh is also thrilled to share "Spicy," the fiery second track to be released from his upcoming EP, following on the heels of lead single, "Another One."

Produced by Elevated and recorded at Milkboy in Philadelphia, "Spicy" delivers the same rawness and intensity fans have come to expect of Pesh, but with an undeniable feeling that this is just the beginning.

Speaking on the song, Pesh Milli had this to say: "I fought so hard to get this song on the project. Shout out to Elevated for producing the track - this is one of the top 5 songs I've ever done. Anywhere I perform this song, women lose their minds. Remember those pirate ships back in the day and people would pop out the water because they heard the siren song? This is my siren song. It's so much fun and I can't wait to shoot this video!"

Pure and simple, Pesh Milli is a man on a mission. His ability to take inspiration from all kinds of hip-hop - East Coast grittiness, West Coast cool, Dirty South rambunctiousness, and even the hookiness of pop-rap - whenever he chooses to step into the booth has resulted in a steady stream of excellence.

His 2020 single "Rap Girl" gained Milli social media traction after attracting the attention of a number of celebrities, which he parlayed into his debut album Okay 4 Now, released the following year.

That momentum carried Milli into his most recent single releases "V Roy" and "Another One," recorded with frequent collaborators Miles "Jah" Keller and producer Grizz LaFlare, and a record deal with indie label Blue Collar Records. "Another One" would go on to be featured on BET Jams, MTV's Brand Spankin' New and radio airplay on Hot 97 in NYC.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Malik Anderson and Devon Smith



Shania Twain Drops New Duets with Elton John, Chris Martin & Nick Jonas Photo
Shania Twain Drops New Duets with Elton John, Chris Martin & Nick Jonas
Apple Music's latest exclusive gift comes from country icon Shania Twain, with a deluxe version of the 1997 landmark album Come On Over, featuring three tracks exclusive to Apple Music, on which Elton John and Chris Martin each join Twain on separate, live versions of “You’re Still the One” and Nick Jonas duets on “Party for Two.”
Duran Duran Announce Second Headline Show At Londons The O2 Photo
Duran Duran Announce Second Headline Show At London's The O2
Duran Duran’s six headline FUTURE PAST arena shows will begin at Manchester’s AO Arena on April 29th, marking the band’s first-ever performance at the venue, followed by two dates at London’s The O2 Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, and the 3 Arena in Dublin. More activity is soon to be announced.
Photos: Rosalía Returns To Europe To Conclude Motamami World Tour Photo
Photos: Rosalía Returns To Europe To Conclude 'Motamami' World Tour
For this tour, Rosalía and her team set out to experiment and push the boundaries of her live performances, throwing away the standard arena tour playbook and confines of pop performances instead to showcase her talent. Rosalía’s remaning shows will continue throughout Europe and the UK in the final weeks of 2023. Check out photos now!
Shania Twain Adds New Dates to 2023 Queen of Me Global Tour Photo
Shania Twain Adds New Dates to 2023 'Queen of Me' Global Tour
The tour marks the first-time fans will get to see the Queen of Country in nearly five years, following a wildly successful Las Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the global tour.

From This Author - Michael Major


Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'
November 28, 2022

The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described 'Utter Dionysian chaos.' Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael 'Bobcat' Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon 'Deere' Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.
Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors RevealedDisney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors Revealed
November 28, 2022

In its 21st year, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting is excited to present emerging talent from coast to coast with 2022’s Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. As a part of their continued commitment to creating opportunities for rising artists to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated.
Photo: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster RevealedPhoto: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster Revealed
November 28, 2022

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), and more. Check out the new photo now!
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
November 28, 2022

The band’s second step in a new chapter, “Just to Be Kind” receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the croon of Dave Hosking’s vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band. The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single “State of Flight.”
Photo: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster ReleasedPhoto: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster Released
November 28, 2022

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, and more. Check out the new photo poster!
share