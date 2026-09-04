Personal Trainer Releases HUMAN ASSHOLES LP via Bella Union

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dutch collective Personal Trainer released their new album Human Assholes on September 4 via Bella Union. The 15-track opus has earned critical acclaim spanning The Needle Drop, Under The Radar, Atwood Magazine, Northern Transmissions, Ghettoblaster Magazine, NPR 'Into Music' and more.

Infusing layers of classic 2000's indie rock with a contemporary-yet-gritty indie pop sensibility, the band's playful charm is felt from the hazy 'Moping' video to the bouncy, shrimp-tastic 'Hole' video. The band celebrated the album's release by sharing the album title track 'Human Assholes'. One of the bigger decisions for Human Assholes was to beckon listeners in with a live, acoustic experience first, which is on full display in the new song.

There's this funny Dutch phrase that goes 'mijn ei kwijt kunnen', which quite clumsily translates to 'unloading my egg'; it more or less means having an environment or activity where all your feelings, creativity and energy can unshackle as you see fit. For the past 10 years, Willem Smit's eggs found their baskets within Personal Trainer, the restlessly creative Dutch indie rock stalwarts who have gradually risen up from Amsterdam's grassroots scenes to touring the world as part of the roster of UK label Bella Union.

Three years of non-stop touring brought Personal Trainer to a freeing realization: no song is ever final, and no show is ever the last. One of the bigger decisions for Human Assholes was to make the acoustic guitar the starting point. And even more importantly, pen the songs in a physical room with the rest of the band instead of cutting and pasting stuff behind a screen. It is the magic of a shared creative experience, including the accidents and breakthroughs along the way, that bring Human Assholes to life.

Personal Trainer continue their UK & EU headline shows and festival appearances this fall. All dates are listed at personaltrainertheband.com/live.

Photo Credit: Tom van Huisstede



Photo Credit: Tom van Huisstede

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...