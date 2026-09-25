Penelope Isles Releases Album 3 via Bella Union

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Beloved Brighton duo, Penelope Isles has released their hotly anticipated new album 3 today, September 25 via Bella Union.

3 is a record of firsts for the Brighton-based band who originally hail from the Isle Of Man. The first as a true three-piece, with close friend Joe Taylor (Anna B Savage, Iona Zajac) joining on drums, and the first they've ever recorded live. Jack and Lily trade shimmering guitars and sunlit harmonies like shared secrets, while Joe Taylor anchors it all: falsetto drifting wistfully above, drums crashing below. These are songs that read like postcards or pages ripped from a diary and slipped under someone's door. With an album centered around memories and experiences of the band's adopted hometown of Brighton, final album cut 'Bom Bane's' is named for the off-kilter Kemptown restaurant the band orbited.

Written on a monthlong surf trip to Lagos, Portugal and recorded live at Black Bay Studio in the Isle of Lewis off Scotland's northwest coast, the new collection is beauty built carefully, like a perfect sandcastle on a summer holiday, only to be flattened in an instant by your auntie's passing cruelty. Still obsessed with love, with heartbreak, with what lingers after. There's sweetness here, but it comes with teeth.

After a brief disappearance into solo records and restless touring, Wolter siblings Jack and Lily resurface with a record drenched in salt and sun, and the tide pulling at its edges. Meanwhile, Jack went out on the road as guitarist for CMAT, accompanying her on her unstoppable rise. Both Jack and Lily released acclaimed solo albums over the past year, as Cubzoa and My Precious Bunny respectively.

Penelope Isles have announced UK & EU headline shows and festival appearances in October and November. All dates are listed at penelopeisles.com.

Photo Credit: Declan Haughian | Hi-Res Download



Photo Credit: Declan Haughian | Hi-Res Download

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