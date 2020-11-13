Peel Reveals Two New Remixes and Live Version of 'Rom-Com'

“Rom-Com” was the first song from Peel’s month long session at their downtown LA loft over The Orpheum Theatre.

Today Peel (Sean Cimino and Isom Innis) reveal two new remixes and a live version of "Rom-Com" -- the lead single off their self-titled EP which was released last month via Innovative Leisure. James McAlister's (producer, composer and frequent Sufjan Stevens collaborator) ambient take slowly unfolds and shape shifts in contrast to Local Natives bassist Nik Ewing's (aka Chewing) recreation which punctuates Peel's melodic synths with metallic harsh electronics. The live version of the single was recorded in SoCal's Susan Street Studios during Peel's Broadcast 006 performance.

Listen + Share: "Rom-Com" (Remix By James McAlister)

Listen + Share: "Rom-Com" (Remix By Chewing)

Listen + Share: "Rom-Com" (Live From Susan Street Studios)

"Rom-Com" was the first song from Peel's month long session at their downtown LA loft over The Orpheum Theatre. The space served as an industrial incubator for musical experimentation: where fleets of sewing machines once reverberated in the 1930s with metallic rhythms, now echoed the sounds of drums, amps, and modular synthesizers. Together they create a wall of sound paired with a hypnotic groove that takes you out of your head and into a moment, heavily influenced by records where spirit and improvisation guide expression.

Listen / Share: Peel Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple

PEEL Track Listing:

01 - Catch & Release (Official Music Video)

02 - Rom-Com

03 - Persona

04 - Peel

05 - Citizen X

06 - Rom-Com (Live Version)

07 - Rom-Com (James McAlister Remix)

08 - Rom-Com (Nik Ewing Remix)

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You