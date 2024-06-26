Peel Dream Magazine Drops New Single 'Lie In the Gutter' Ahead of Fourth Studio Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rose Main Reading Room, the fourth full-length by Peel Dream Magazine, is a lush, inviting headphones record; the kind of album made to accompany city bus rides and rainy-day solo trips to accidental destinations. The band, whose name nods to the BBC Radio 1 legend John Peel -- arbiter of all things underground, quality, and (it must be said) "cool" -- has since its inception been a genre-hopping experiment, jumping from motorik krautrock to shoegaze and space ago pop, and their newest work is a perfect starting point for the uninitiated, beckoning toward a newfound romance and nostalgia with their catchiest collection of songs to date.



Set to the backdrop of New York City and its towering landmarks -- The American Museum of Natural History, Grand Central Station, and the like -- songwriter Joseph Stevens weaves personal stories into the wider fabric of the natural world, touching on themes of instinct, animality, and evolution. The beautifully rendered lead single "Lie In The Gutter" conjures the driving feel of the band's earlier output, which often draws comparisons to Stereolab and Yo La Tengo but still remains uniquely identifiable.



Of the song and the video, Peel Dream Magazine's Joe Stevens writes:

"This video is cut from footage we filmed on a few different tours between the fall of 2023 and Spring of 2024, and I love it because it captures the amazing feeling and energy that those trips had. There's cameos from bands we were touring with like Chastity Belt and Gift, and friends like Simi Sohota from Healing Potpourri. A lot of it was shot in the Pacific Northwest and features some hikes we got to take among the dense green forests up there. I wanted to capture that stuff because this theme of "the natural world" has been jostling around my my brain for awhile and is a big part of the album. The song is meant to be a very simple statement about finding joy and wonder in life despite whatever may be on your mind. The phrase it's taken from is the trite but sweet Oscar Wilde quote 'We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars'. "

Track Listing:

Dawn

Central Park West

Oblast

Wish You Well

Wood Paneling Pt. 3

R.I.P. (Running In Place)

I Wasn't Made For War

Gems and Minerals

Machine Repeating

Recital

Migratory Patterns

Four Leaf Clover

Lie In The Gutter

Ocean Life

Counting Sheep

TOUR DATES:

July 31 Wed Andy's Bar - Denton, TX

Aug 02 Fri Saturn – Birmingham, AL *

Aug 03 Sat The Blue Room – Nashville, TN *

Aug 05 Mon Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL *

Aug 06 Tue Magic Stick – Detroit, MI *

Aug 08 Thu Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON *

Aug 09 Fri Théâtre Fairmount – Montréal, QC *

Aug 11 Sun The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA *

Aug 12 Mon Elsewhere – Brooklyn, NY *

Aug 13 Tue Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA *

Aug 14 Wed Union Stage – Washington, DC *

Aug 16 Fri Masquerade (Altar) - Atlanta, GA

Aug 18 Sun Mohawk (inside) - Austin, TX

Sep 07 Sat Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA # (Record Release Show)

* = w/ Wild Nothing

# = w/ Goon

