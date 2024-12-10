Pearl Jam Tap Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers as Support on Select US Dates﻿   

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australia’s Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are excited to be announcing some select 2025 US tour dates as direct support for Pearl Jam on their Dark Matter Tour. The band will be joining Eddie Vedder and his bandmates at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on May 6 & 8, at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on May 11 & 13, and at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on May 16 & 18. The announcement comes shortly after the band wrapped a couple of Australian dates with Pearl Jam and Pixies and marks only the second ever stateside shows for Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers who were here this fall for shows in NYC and LA as well as a performance at this year’s Ohana Festival, where they played alongside Pearl Jam, IDLES, and The Breeders.

The Spring 2025 Pearl Jam tour dates also follow the September 20th release of Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers I Love You Too LP via their new partnership with Mom + Pop Music. The album is a deluxe version of the band’s award winning and critically acclaimed debut full-length and features three new songs including collaborations with The Linda Lindas (“Please Me”) and Softcult (“Dull”).

Since the release of I Love You, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have become an unstoppable force. The debut album entered the ARIA chart at #6 upon release and just last month they won the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award at the ARIA Awards.

Formed during high school in their hometown of Canberra in 2019, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers - Anna Ryan (they/slay; vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (she/her; guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (she/her; bass) and Neve van Boxsel (she/her; drums) – made their mark with their debut EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band (2022), which won “Best Independent Punk Album/EP” at the AIR Awards, featured “Girl Sports” that landed at #55 on the triple j Hottest 100, and saw praise from Teen Vogue, The Guardian, triple j, The AU Review, Music Feeds, The Music and Kill Your Stereo among others. The band have since graduated into an astute group of early twenty-somethings, just as concerned about issues facing today’s women, non-binary people, and young people everywhere as they are with making music that continues to push the boundaries.

US TOUR DATES WITH PEARL JAM

May 6 & 8 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

May 11 & 13 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC

May 16 & 18 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

Photo credit: @sheisaphrodite

Comments