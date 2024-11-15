Payton Smith Releases New Single 'Camouflage Town'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakthrough country artist Payton Smith is back with his latest single, "Camouflage Town," available everywhere today. This heartfelt new track is a tribute to rural America and the small-town pride that shaped Payton's journey, rooted in his hometown, Houma, Louisiana.

"Camouflage Town" channels the deep sense of identity and community that many feel growing up in these places, making it an anthem for those who hold their hometown close to their heart. The new single was produced by Chris Farren and written by Jameson Rodgers, Rhett Akins, and Ben Hayslip.

"'Camouflage Town' is a reflection of so many towns in rural America. When I heard the song for the first time, I immediately connected with it. The song reminds me so much of where I grew up in Houma, LA. While you may not see those towns on the map, they are what help make the world go around. Something about this song feels like an anthem for anyone who is proud of where they are from. I am super excited for everyone to hear 'Camouflage Town'." shares Payton.

On Tuesday (11/12), Payton celebrated the release of his upcoming single, "Camouflage Town," with a high-energy performance at the iconic Losers Bar in Nashville, Tennessee. The venue was packed nearly to capacity, buzzing with excitement as fans gathered to catch Smith's dynamic show. Delivering electrifying performances of fan favorites like "In That Case" and "Like I Knew You Would," which boasts over 30 million streams on Spotify, Smith's set highlighted his impressive talent and gave fans a preview of the new single, "Camouflage Town."

This release comes on the heels of a fast paced year for Payton, who has been making waves in the country music scene. With the release of his EP, Up From Here and multiple shows across the country, Payton has solidified his place in the industry, drawing large crowds across the nation on select dates with Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and most recently, Lily Rose.

