Paul McCartney Confirms a May 17 Release EGYPT STATION -EXPLORER'S EDITION

Paul McCartney has confirmed a May 17 release for Egypt Station - Explorer's Edition on Capitol Records. This expanded version of Paul's #1 charting Egypt Station will arrive barely a week prior to the start of the U.S. leg of Paul's Freshen Up Tour-his first extended stateside run since the One On One Tour that played to some two million fans around the world.



Egypt Station was released September 7, 2018 to stellar reviews. Rolling Stone raved, "Macca keeps adding new gems to his songbook, with nothing to prove except he's the only genius who can do this... And, oh yeah - in his spare time, he happens to still be the greatest live performer on Earth," while Entertainment Weekly described the album as "the still-vital life force of a superstar who has been there and everywhere and is glad just to be here now."



Egypt Station - Explorer's Edition is comprised of the original record plus a second album, Egypt Station II. The bonus disc collects all songs released during the Egypt Station voyage, from studio tracks including the surprise single "Get Enough" to live performances captured at stops such as Abbey Road Studios, The Cavern and Grand Central Station.



The complete track listing for Egypt Station II is:

Get Started

Nothing For Free

Frank Sinatra's Party

Sixty Second Street

Who Cares [Full Length]

Get Enough

Come On To Me [Live At Abbey Road Studios]

Fuh You [Live At The Cavern]

Confidante [Live At LIPA]

Who Cares [Live At Grand Central Station]



The full itinerary for the 2019 North American Freshen Up Tour is as follows:



May 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

May 27 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

May 30 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

June 1 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

June 3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 6 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

June 8 - Green Bay WI - Lambeau Field

June 11 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

June 14 - Arlington TX - Globe Life Park

June 22 - San Diego CA - Petco Park

June 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 28 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

June 29 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

July 6 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

July 10 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

July 13 - Los Angeles CA - Dodger Stadium





