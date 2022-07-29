Patrick Holland Releases Debut Album 'You're The Boss'

Montreal-based artist, producer, engineer and remixer Patrick Holland releases his self-produced debut album, You're The Boss, today via Sinderlyn. Holland has been known in the past for his electronic releases under aliases such as Project Pablo and Jump Source, as well as his production and remix work for artists such as TOPS, Cut Copy, Jacques Greene, Homeshake, and more.

Now with You're The Boss, Holland is re-introducing himself and making his first foray into guitar-driven indie pop. Written and recorded in tandem, You're The Boss finds Holland self-producing, playing almost every instrument on the record, as well as singing and writing his own lyrics for the first time. The album also features vocals from Holland's bandmates in TOPS. Though it's full of firsts, You're The Boss sounds like the work of an indie artist decades into their career.

"It's all on display - You're The Boss in full - my first collection of songs. Thrilled to let go of these tunes I've toiled over; it all feels real now that they're shared," Holland says. "Can't wait to play them on the road with my band!"

In addition to today's album release, Patrick Holland also announces his debut U.S. tour with this new project. He'll be touring in support of Tonstartssbandht and ZOPA, making stops in Brooklyn, Philly, Washington D.C., his hometown of Montreal, and more. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.