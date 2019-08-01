Patrick Higgins Brings Experimental Guitar Sounds to Helsinki Hudson

Experimental music artist Patrick Higgins brings his unique blend of classical acoustic and electric guitar in genre-bending contexts to Club Helsinki Hudson on Sunday, August 25, at 7:30pm, as part of the citywide Hudson Eye Festivalpresented by the Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation. Higgins's work as a composer traverses the styles of the European avant-garde and the tradition of post-minimalist Downtown New York music. As such, it appeals to fans of both classical and rock music, connecting the dots between Bach and Sonic Youth.

Patrick Higgins has composed works for some of the nation's leading ensembles, ranging from chamber orchestra works, percussion cycles, and string quartets to smaller ensembles and soloists. He has scored works for television, museum exhibitions, and films both short-form and feature-length. As a soloist, he performs both classical acoustic and electric guitar in genre-bending contexts, utilizing extended technique and electronic processing.

Higgins also plays guitar and composes in the Brooklyn, New York-based experimental ensemble Zs, described by the New York Times as "one of the strongest avant-garde bands in New York." In January 2015, Zs released its full-length LP, Xe, on Northern-Spy. The record was the result of two and half years of international touring. It was recorded without overdubs or edits, live, in full-takes at Future-Past Studios right here in Hudson, and engineered by Henry Hirsch.

Described by the New Yorker as one of the "prime movers of the local avant-garde" and as an "exacting avant-classical guitarist" by TimeOut NY, Patrick Higgins has won great acclaim for his genre-bending sounds. STEREO, his recording of quadraphonic guitar compositions, was named to the Best of 2012 by Impose Magazine, and his electro-acoustic project Bachanalia has received numerous plaudits for its re-interpretations of the Baroque master's work. A unique double LP of Higgins's String Quartet No.2 and its electro-acoustic "remix," Glacia, was called "stunning" by Experimedia. Social Death Mixtape, a record of assorted experimental compositions, is now available on NNA Records. Zs' most recent relase Xe was named no.3 avant record of the year by Rolling Stone, and listed as one of the best records of 2015 by the LA Times.

Patrick Higgins's music has been performed internationally in over 20 countries, including performances at some of the world's leading concert venues and music festivals: Unsound Festival (Poland), Big Ears Festival, the Queense Museum (NY), Merkin Concert Hall (Ecstatic Music Fest), Issue Project Room, Roulette, The Stone, (le) Poisson Rouge, Tribeca Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, ICA Boston, Hopscoth Festival, le Guess Who? (Holland), Club Unit (Tokyo), Vacant Gallery (Tokyo), Donau Festival (Austria), Incubate (Netherlands), Berghain (Germany), Magazin 4 (Belgium), Sonic (France), Puxian Grand Theater (China), Miami Art Basel, Paula Cooper Gallery, SF MOMA, and many more.

Following a decade of activity in Hudson, Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation announced its inaugural new program, The Hudson Eye, arranged by ascendant curatorial voice Aaron Levi Garvey. The series aims to stimulate cultural and economic diversity in the area, taking place August 23 - September 2 in historic downtown Hudson, N.Y. The Hudson Eye curatorially frames 20 local and visiting artists, with performances, exhibitions, and talks highlighting ten issues of interest to the local community, with a "Dine Around" series as well. The initiative steers an anonymous $50,000 local matching grant to the arts economy of Hudson.

"For nearly 200 years the Hudson area as been a source of inspiration for artists, and The Hudson Eye pays tribute to our creative sanctuary, and many communities that are our Hudson," says Jonah Bokaer, a well-known choreographer who lives in Hudson.

"Collectively our goal is to build and strengthen the existing arts community in Hudson through contemporary performance and art by celebrating artists that have a longstanding commitment to the city of Hudson," says Aaron Levi Garvey, curator of The Hudson Eye. "This platform also celebrates the next generation of artists that will ensure that the city of Hudson continues to foster a diverse creative community for years to come."

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





