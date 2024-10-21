Patrick Davis Celebrates Home With New Single 'Carolina When I Die'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed songwriter Patrick Davis has released his latest single and title track off his forthcoming album, due out this December, "Carolina When I Die." This heartfelt tribute to South Carolina captures the beauty of home, reflecting Davis' personal journey and the universal connection we all share with our special places. Joined by friends and fellow South Carolinians Darius Rucker and Edwin McCain, the song resonates with their shared love for the region.

“Carolina When I Die” means more to Davis than any song he has ever written. “Every time I sing it live, I see how it resonates with the audience, transporting them to their own versions of home,” he explains. “It's a beautiful reminder that music is magic and that everyone has a special place they can connect to.” He adds, “Having Darius and Edwin sing on this song is not just special because of their incredible voices and talents, but also because the three of us are ole' South Carolina buddies singing about a place we love like no other place on Earth.

“When I sing 'Carolina When I Die,' I see the audience connect with their own memories and special places,” Davis shares. “It's a universal experience that reminds us all of the importance of home and belonging.”

Davis has been keeping busy not only with his solo music but also through his unique and intimate lifestyle events, Songwriters in Paradise as well as his newly launched TV series Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis. For more info and up to date news, visit patrickdavismusic.com.

Patrick Davis has devoted over two decades to leaving his mark onstage, in recording studios, and as the driving force behind music and lifestyle events like Songwriters in Paradise. Celebrated as a critically acclaimed solo artist, he has also gained renown as a prolific songwriter, contributing not only to his own albums but also to the catalogs of icons such as Guy Clark and Jimmy Buffett. His fifth full-length album Carolina When I Die, due out late 2024, marks a transformative moment as Davis reintroduces himself as a Southern storyteller, a master craftsman, and a versatile musician.﻿

﻿“Early on I made my living by playing songs in the corner of bars & restaurants in South Carolina,” Davis recalls. “Now, with Carolina When I Die, I'm reclaiming my dream. This isn't about someone else; this is about who I am.”

