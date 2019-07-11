Patricia Baloge Releases Debut Single DESIRE

Brooklyn-based DJ Patricia Baloge has built an unshakeable reputation over the years with her eclectic mixes and groovy blend of deep house and Afro sounds. Delving deeper into the world of production, Baloge's debut single 'Desire' is out now via VNUS Records.

Infectious and brimming with flavour, 'Desire' is an exotic creation that perfectly embodies Baloge's diverse musical background and all-embracing signature sound. Blending elements of Afrohouse and crisp percussion with her alluring vocal overlays, the track is a melodic and soulful debut that is sure to seamlessly flow within her meticulously crafted live performances.

Proving her talent runs deeper than simply behind the decks - Baloge is passionate about initiating a cultural conversation on the dancefloor, allowing others to embrace their differences through love and the pure power of music. Hailing from Ghana, growing up in Montpellier, France and currently Brooklyn based - Baloge has been exposed to a variety of musical genres, including Dancehall, Rai, Variete Francaise, Dombolo, Pop, RnB, Electro and Hip hop. The vocalist and producer's bona fide passion for Afrohouse has inspired her to embark on a musical journey that infuses a plethora of musical stylings and genres into one cohesive blend. With her 'Mood Mix' series garnering a solid online following, Baloge believes "we're here to put every possible expression of ourselves out in the world".





