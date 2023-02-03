Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pasek & Paul Team With Lizzy McAlpine For DEAR EDWARD Theme Song 'Hold On'

The new series is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Feb. 03, 2023  

"Hold On," the theme song for the new Apple Original series "Dear Edward," is co-written by breakout artist Lizzy McAlpine and out now. The track is performed by McAlpine and co-written with Oscar-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman").

Last year, McAlpine released her second album five seconds flat on Harbour Artists & Music /AWAL Recordings. Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album includes contributions from Grammy Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier, as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

The album received from critical acclaim from Rolling Stone - which praised "['erase me'] has just the right combination of the singer/songwriter vibe with a cinematic crescendo that makes the song a perfect fit for radio and even Top 40.

Give this track and the artist a chance, you'll be playing this one on loop very quickly." People added "the rising pop auteur has gone viral - but she's only getting started..." Additionally, McAlpine has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show and NPR's Tiny Desk.

In support of the new album, McAlpine is hitting the road for an extensive run of sold-out headlining tour dates this spring. "The End of The Movie" Tour kicks off in Denver on April 18 and includes two nights in New York at Terminal 5 and Brooklyn Steel, two nights at D.C.'s 9:30 Club and two nights at Los Angeles' The Wiltern. See below for the complete tour routing.

Most recently, McAlpine and her album track "ceilings" is featured as one of Apple Music 1's "23 For '23," spotlighted as a new artist to watch in 2023 by host Zane Lowe. "ceilings" continues to see week over week growth and virality with nearly 40 million streams and counting. Additionally, the track "Never Gonna Be Alone," released last year with Jacob Collier and John Mayer, is nominated for "Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals" at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.

Born outside Philadelphia, McAlpine originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. With more than 400 million streams to date on DSPs, McAlpine has gained notable supporters on social media including Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS, Rostam, Clairo, Yebba, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt and more.

Listen to the new single here:

Lizzy McAlpine Tour Dates

April 18-Denver, CO-Summit*
April 20-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue*
April 21-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theatre*
April 23-Detroit, MI-The Majestic Theatre*
April 24-Toronto, ON-HISTORY*
April 25-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel*
April 27-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*
April 28-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*
April 29-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*
May 1-Boston, MA-House of Blues Boston*
May 2-New York, NY-Terminal 5*
May 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*
May 5-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle*
May 7-Dallas, TX-House of Blues Dallas*
May 8-Austin, TX-ACL Live at The Moody Theater*
May 11-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*
May 12-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*
May 13-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater*
June 2-Dublin, IR-Vicar Street*
June 4-Manchester, U.K.-Albert Hall*
June 5-London, U.K.-O2 Forum Kentish Town*
June 6-London, U.K.- O2 Forum Kentish Town*
June 8-Paris, FR-La Cigale
June 9-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso*
June 11-Berlin, GE-Astra Kulturhaus
*sold out




