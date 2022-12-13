Parmalee Announces Dates For Headlining 2023 'Take My Name' Tour
Tickets for the Take My Name Tour are available for general on-sale on Friday, December 16th at 10:00am Local Time.
One of Country music's most tenacious bands, Parmalee, has announced dates for their 2023 headlining Take My Name Tour.
After a year of incredible achievements including a #1 hit with their track, "Take My Name" - which also received an RIAA Platinum certification and took the #1 spot on Billboard's Year-End Country Airplay Chart - and scoring their first American Music Award nomination, the band is excited to gear up for another year of performing for those who truly make it all happen - their fans.
Take My Name Tour Dates
|
February 2, 2023
|
Champaign, IL
|
City Center
|
February 3, 2023
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Ballpark Village
|
February 4, 2023
|
Hays, KS
|
The Fox
|
February 16, 2023
|
Green Bay, WI
|
Epic
|
February 17, 2023
|
Rosemont, IL
|
Joe's
|
February 18, 2023
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
The Varsity
|
March 9, 2023
|
Wantagh, NY
|
Mulcahys
|
March 11, 2023
|
Jordan, NY
|
Kegs
|
April 20, 2023
|
Foxborough, MA
|
Six String Club
|
April 21, 2023
|
Bensalem, PA
|
Parx Casino
|
April 22, 2023
|
West Chester, OH
|
Lori's Roadhouse
Parmalee's current single, "Girl In Mine," is impacting Country radio now. The heartwarming track recently hit the Top 40 on both the Mediabase and Billboard charts.
To date, Parmalee has taken three singles to #1 including 2019's "Just The Way" which has amassed over 500 million streams and scored an iHeart Award nomination for "Country Song of the Year." The song was also the most played song of the year on iHeart Country 2021.
About Parmalee:
ACM "New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year" nominee Parmalee is one of Country music's most successful acts: the Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album. Since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams.
Heralded as "Country Music's Breakout Stars" by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC's TODAY show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All Summer Concert Series, MLB Central's Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show, and more.
Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitars and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and life-long friend Josh McSwain, the North Carolina natives had legendary return to the top of the charts with their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, "Just the Way" ( which was the most played Country song of the year on iHeart Country 2021 and reaching over 500 million on-demand streams) with their follow-up single, "Take My Name" from their new album For You, then becoming a multi-week No. 1 hit at Country radio.
Recently, Parmalee received their first iHeart Award nomination and an American Music Awards nomination for "Favorite Country Duo or Group." Their latest single "Girl In Mine" is available now.
