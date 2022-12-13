Parmalee Announces Dates For Headlining 2023 'Take My Name' Tour

One of Country music's most tenacious bands, Parmalee, has announced dates for their 2023 headlining Take My Name Tour.

After a year of incredible achievements including a #1 hit with their track, "Take My Name" - which also received an RIAA Platinum certification and took the #1 spot on Billboard's Year-End Country Airplay Chart - and scoring their first American Music Award nomination, the band is excited to gear up for another year of performing for those who truly make it all happen - their fans.

Take My Name Tour Dates

February 2, 2023 Champaign, IL City Center February 3, 2023 St. Louis, MO Ballpark Village February 4, 2023 Hays, KS The Fox February 16, 2023 Green Bay, WI Epic February 17, 2023 Rosemont, IL Joe's February 18, 2023 Minneapolis, MN The Varsity March 9, 2023 Wantagh, NY Mulcahys March 11, 2023 Jordan, NY Kegs April 20, 2023 Foxborough, MA Six String Club April 21, 2023 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino April 22, 2023 West Chester, OH Lori's Roadhouse

Tickets for the Take My Name Tour are available for general on-sale on Friday, December 16th at 10:00am Local Time here.

Parmalee's current single, "Girl In Mine," is impacting Country radio now. The heartwarming track recently hit the Top 40 on both the Mediabase and Billboard charts.

To date, Parmalee has taken three singles to #1 including 2019's "Just The Way" which has amassed over 500 million streams and scored an iHeart Award nomination for "Country Song of the Year." The song was also the most played song of the year on iHeart Country 2021.

About Parmalee:

ACM "New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year" nominee Parmalee is one of Country music's most successful acts: the Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album. Since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams.

Heralded as "Country Music's Breakout Stars" by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC's TODAY show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All Summer Concert Series, MLB Central's Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show, and more.

Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitars and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and life-long friend Josh McSwain, the North Carolina natives had legendary return to the top of the charts with their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, "Just the Way" ( which was the most played Country song of the year on iHeart Country 2021 and reaching over 500 million on-demand streams) with their follow-up single, "Take My Name" from their new album For You, then becoming a multi-week No. 1 hit at Country radio.

Recently, Parmalee received their first iHeart Award nomination and an American Music Awards nomination for "Favorite Country Duo or Group." Their latest single "Girl In Mine" is available now.