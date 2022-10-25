Parkway Drive Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Australian metal juggernauts PARKWAY DRIVE - Winston McCall (vocals), Luke Kilpatrick (guitar), Jeff Ling (guitar), Jia O'Connor (bass), and Ben Gordon (drums) - are returning to the U.S. for a headline tour in Winter 2023.

The trek is special for several reasons. It's Parkway Drive's first U.S. tour support of their seventh album Darker Still, out now via Epitaph Records.

It's also the first time the band has toured the U.S. since April 2019 - so it is a welcome and triumphant return for U.S. fans eager to see Parkway Drive on stage, doing what they do best.

Memphis May Fire and Currents will also appear. All dates are below. Tickets are available here.

PARKWAY DRIVE ON TOUR

WITH MEMPHIS MAY FIRE + CURRENTS:

1/22-1/28 - Shiprocked*

1/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

2/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

2/3 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center

2/4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

2/5 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

2/7 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

2/8 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

2/10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

2/11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

2/13 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

2/14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

2/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

2/16 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

2/18 - Orlando, FL - HeartSupport Festival*

*Festival Dates