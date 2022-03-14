Parker McCollum Scores Second Consecutive #1 Single on Billboard

Rising Country music star and ACM "New Male Artist of the Year" winner, Parker McCollum, has taken over the top seat on both the Billboard and Mediabase Country charts with his second consecutive #1 single, "To Be Loved By You."

The track immediately resonated with fans and skyrocketed up the charts since its release. In addition to landing his second career #1, Parker also made a childhood dream come true by performing to a sold out crowd at the famed RODEOHOUSTON this past weekend selling over 73,000 tickets.

"It'll be years before I truly look back and realize what happened this week," says McCollum. "I was nervous that all my hard work and sacrifice wouldn't be worth it in the long run. Well, after selling out RODEOHOUSTON and having my second #1 I can assure you all - it was damn worth it. Every single last bit of it was worth it."

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow up single, "To Be Loved By You," also took the No.1 spot on both the Billboard and Media Base Country charts for two consecutive #1 singles.

"To Be Loved By You" is the newest release off McCollum's debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. Recently, Parker also took home the coveted "New Male Artist of the Year" Award at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, NV. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas. He made is debut playing at the famed Grand Ole Opry last year and recently made his RODEOHOUSTON debut performing for a sold out crowd and turning his childhood dream into a reality.