Paris Paloma Releases Debut Album 'Cacophony'

Rising artist Paris Paloma releases her highly anticipated debut album ‘Cacophony’, featuring ‘labour’, the viral, Billboard-charting single that struck a chord with women around the globe, launching tens of thousands of TikToks in response and reaching over 160 million streams on Spotify.

The album’s 15 tracks range from tender and heartbreaking to sublimely aggressive and vengeful. Taking influences from dark pop, folk, and indie, Paris creates a body of work that evokes something primal, powerful, and innately feminine.



Along with the album, Paris releases the video for ‘last woman on earth’, a haunting song that draws attention to the epidemic of violence against women worldwide. Paris shares, “‘last woman on earth’ is a song that speaks to the constant terror of being a woman, wishing for my body to be delivered to nature and to move through the world safely in life and rest peacefully in death. The song pleads to somehow escape the sexual violence and exploitation of women’s bodies within the patriarchy, as well as imploring a male listener to feel the same sense of urgency when it comes to women’s safety.” Read Paris’s full post HERE and watch the poignant music video HERE.



Featuring previous singles ‘the warmth’, ‘boys, bugs and men’, ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’ and ‘labour’, ‘Cacophony’ is a confident and powerful debut body of work, which thoughtfully addresses topics such as isolation (‘pleaser’), community (‘his land’) and the celebration of womanhood (‘knitting song’), alongside, as Paris describes, “the apocalypse songs” (‘Triassic love song’, ‘escape pod’ and ‘bones on the beach’) that focus on reaching the lowest point, before allowing self-growth and managing to survive and live again.



‘Cacophony’ is deeply shaped by Paris’ life, but it is also inspired by literature and cinematography and she has shared the collection of books that have influenced the album as a reading list here. Today, Paris has encouraged fans to celebrate the album release with a ‘dayofcacophony’, which suggests release day activities alongside organised events around the world, including at London’s Morocco Bound Bookshop in Bermondsey between 10-11am, where Paris will be joining fans in-store. She will also host in-store events and signings this weekend in London at St John’s Church with Banquet Records, and at Rough Trade in Bristol and Liverpool.



Paris’ rousing lyrics and stirring sound have already led to performances on BBC’s Later…with Jools Hollandand The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as critical acclaim from Sunday Times Culture, The Washington Post,The Guardian, PAPER, Bust, CNN, NME, Billboard, Trackstar and more. She continues to garner mass appeal as YouTube’s Trending Artist on the Rise, Breakthrough Artist to Watch 2024 by Amazon, as Spotify Juniper Artist to Watch and as Spotify Equal Ambassador, while selling out headline tours and performing with legendary artists like Stevie Nicks.



Earlier this year, Paris honored her devoted fan community by immortalizing their voices with a new version of ‘labour’ to celebrate 1 year since its original release. Featuring over 100 fan vocals throughout the song, ‘LABOUR (the cacophony)’ has amassed over 10 million views on TikTok, 3 million views on Instagram, and 2.5 million views on YouTube. Watch the video HERE.



Through her thoughtful and confident lyrics, Paris Paloma paints pictures and tells stories with her songs, drawing parallels between the past and present to bring her own perspective on themes of love, grief, death and power. With a Goldsmiths degree in Fine Arts, her songwriting and visuals are inspired by fantasy as much as real life, drawing inspiration from mythology, art history and the Romantics, alongside the human experience.



The album title, ‘Cacophony’, is inspired by Stephen Fry’s Mythos, ruminating on the creation myth. “From this chaotic cosmic yawn, creation sprang forth,” Paris explains, “so this is a collection that makes sense of the overwhelming space of my mind where my anxiety, my OCD, and trauma processing lives.”

Don’t miss Paris’ headline tour this autumn in Europe and the UK starting September 6th in Paris and wrapping November 28th in Leeds. All upcoming dates are listed below.

Paris Paloma Tour Dates:

August 30 – London - Banquet Records (in-store) - SOLD OUT

August 31 – Bristol - Rough Trade (in-store) - SOLD OUT

September 1 – Liverpool - Rough Trade (in-store)

September 6 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo - SOLD OUT

September 7 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Le Botanique - SOLD OUT

September 9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso - SOLD OUT

September 11 - Koln, Germany - Die Kantine - SOLD OUT

September 12 - Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club - SOLD OUT

September 14 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen Neukolln - SOLD OUT

September 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille VEGA - SOLD OUT

September 17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Hornstulls Strand

September 18 - Oslo, Germany - Parkteatret Scene

November 17 – Manchester - Gorilla - SOLD OUT

November 18 – Glasgow - Oran Mor - SOLD OUT

November 20 – London - Koko

November 22 – Brighton - Chalk

November 23 – Cambridge - Cambridge Junction

November 24 – Bristol - SWX

November 26 – Nottingham - Rescue Rooms - SOLD OUT

November 27 – Birmingham - O2 Academy Birmingham

November 28 – Leeds - Brudenell Social Club - SOLD OUT

Photo credit: Phoebe Fox

