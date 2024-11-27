Parcels Release 'Leaveyourlove' EP Featuring Collaborations with Global Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The beloved Australian indie-pop band Parcels has added a first to their stacked catalog of songs-- a collaboration with featured artists. Unveiling their Leaveyourlove EP, out now via Because Music, the EP sees the group working with artists across the globe for fresh spins on their new, and already fan-favorite song, “Leaveyourlove.” Parcels had a hand in each of the reworked songs, balancing different time zones, languages and more to create a beautiful new project for the world inspired by the world.

About the EP, the band reflected, “The idea for the ‘Leaveyourlove’ EP came early. The song was a simple and fun expression of love from different angles, Pat, Jules and Noah each traded verses. We enjoyed this sweet collaborative feeling, it felt right with the song, so we quickly had the idea to open it up to people outside of the band too! We imagined friends and artists we liked from around the world jumping in and writing their own expressions of love into the song. In different languages, in different styles. It would be the first time we ever collaborated with feature artists, so it felt good to open that up to a group of great artists from around the world, something that felt larger and deeper than the song itself.

Some of the artists were already friends, some were connections made online from many miles away. Some of the sessions were had together recrafting the song in the studio, some from a distance, sharing files and ideas. Some will never see the light of day.”

Photo Credit: Marina Monaco

Comments