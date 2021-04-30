Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Paraleven joins a robust slate of talent which includes the likes of Cassian, Township Rebellion, Colyn and Lastlings.

Apr. 30, 2021  

Paraleven Makes Grand Debut On Rose Avenue

RÜFÜS DU SOL have built their imprint Rose Avenue around one core principle: to shine the light on artists who push the envelope of dance music's emotive shades. Today they welcome rising talent Paraleven into their fold with a spacey single, "Lucid," infused with the vocals of Nathan Ball.

In true Paraleven fashion, "Lucid" tugs at the heartstrings with dulcet harmonics. Subdued synths, stringed pads, and a warm bassline interlock with one another to create maximum emotional impact while serving as a complementary foundation for Nathan Ball's breathy vocal work and touching lyrics. Underpinning it all is a distinctive percussion section, making "Lucid" equally appealing for dancefloor and at-home listening.

Paraleven has racked up well over a decade of production experience. As a solo act, Paraleven found his calling in the progressive house arena, where he was promptly picked up by Lane 8, signed to This Never Happened, and tapped as main support for the icon's namesake sold out label tour. It wouldn't be long before RÜFÜS DU SOL noticed his knack for arrangement, thus beginning what's shaping up to be a long and fruitful relationship between the two acts.

With arrival on Rose Avenue, Paraleven joins a robust slate of talent which includes the likes of Cassian, Township Rebellion, Colyn and Lastlings. Be sure to keep watch on the label as it prepares to unveil its ambitious latter half of 2021.

