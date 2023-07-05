Paradime Drops New Singles 'Rope Chain Music' and 'The Reign'

“The Reign” sees Paradime connecting with iconic producer and fellow Detroit native, Apollo Brown.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Paradime Drops New Singles 'Rope Chain Music' and 'The Reign'

Revered Detroit emcee Paradime is back with a pair of brand-new tracks. The acclaimed songwriter and producer follows up his monumental return with hard-hitting singles “Rope Chain Music” and “The Reign,” out now on Mello Music Group. 

“Rope Chain Music” is a grimy boombap record. Produced by Chanes, the nostalgic sample-driven beat lit a fire in Paradime to rap. “Chanes is so dope.. such an out of the box thinker and a true genius.. He sent me a bunch of beats and this one just made me wanna rap.. it sounds like some late 90s s*** to me” says Paradime. “The Reign” sees Paradime connecting with iconic producer and fellow Detroit native, Apollo Brown.

On working with Apollo, Paradime states, “Apollo Brown is a legend..I treat his beats as such.” The hook highlights Paradime’s melodic ability while still showcasing his elite lyrical talent. 

Paradime has been a staple in Detroit’s music scene for years. His first solo album Paragraphs was referred to by the Detroit Free Press as a “Detroit Hip Hop Classic”, and it was named the top selling independent album in Detroit in '01 by the Detroit Music Retailers Collective.

Dime has won 13 Detroit Music Awards over a 8 year span and collected 3 Detroit Hip Hop Awards including “Best Solo Album'' and “Best Live Performer.” Dime also has accumulated numerous co-writing and production credits in multiple genres, and in the later years has become a sought after songwriter and producer. Following a decade-long hiatus, Paradime has returned. 

This year, the songwriter/producer announced his signing with acclaimed indie Hip-Hop label Mello Music Group. Dime says, “I love what Mello does, love their honest, real approach.. It's an honor to be linked with such a solid organization, and I made it clear how important it was to me that if I came out with new music that it was done right.. and he was already there.. top notch.. I'm already pleased beyond belief.”

Along with the announcement, Paradime and Mello Music Group released a monumental single “LXG ‘11,” produced by House Shoes and featuring Guilty Simpson, Marv Won, Danny Brown, Ketchphraze, Canc3r the God and MU. Now, Paradime is following up the monstrous release with his new singles “Rope Music Chain” and “The Reign.”

Photo Credit: Trilogy



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

