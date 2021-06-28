Paper Idol Shares 'Seen This All Before' Video

Today, Paper Idol shares his EP, Mania Days, out today via CloudKid. To commemorate the release, the music video for "Seen This All Before" is out now. COOL HUNTING premiered the video, praising how "under its sunny, synth-driven exterior beats the song's lyrical edge."



Discussing the video, Paper Idol says: We shot the video in a single day in 2019 while Adam [keyboards]'s brother, Sam, was visiting from out of town. Sam happened to bring his video equipment and was like "you guys wanna shoot a music video?" We went to every possible tourist destination in LA we could think of and just kind of fooled around and sang to people. The song release was delayed due to Covid, which gave us the perfect opportunity to frame it as two guys entering a 2019 simulator. It's pretty funny - we look younger, there are people out everywhere with no masks, and the famous Echo Park foot sign is still up!

Paper Idol is the genre-bending pop project of LA-based artist and auteur Matan KG. The music weaves dance music and alternative into "something unique and utterly disarming" (Beats per Minute), with storytelling that blurs the line between reality and fantasy, optimism and delusion.



After graduating university with a Neuroscience degree, Matan left medical-school ambitions behind to pursue music in LA. In under two years, he has released a string of singles and a four-track EP, multiple collaborations with forward-thinking dance artists (Yung Bae, Wankelmut, NASAYA), and has been lauded by BBC Radio 1, Billboard, Under the Radar, and Dancing Astronaut. His new EP, Mania Days (CloudKid Records), is a six-part story about a boy named Paper, whose broken heart leads him on an epic journey through his imagination. Prior to the project's official release, singles such as "James Bond" and "Clouds" already racked up over 5 million streams across platforms and reached Top 5 at specialty radio.



Paper Idol's live act, featuring former classmate Adam Rochelle (keys), has played alongside Louis Futon and Sam Gellaitry at legendary venues the Fonda Theatre and the Echoplex. With a music video and more exciting collaborations on the way, Paper Idol continues to rally a generation bombarded by reality and desperate for an escape.

Watch here: