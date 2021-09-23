Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Palm Ghosts Release 'Bloodlight'; Announce New Album

Their album "The Lost Frequency" will be released November 19.

Sep. 23, 2021  
Nashvile's Palm Ghosts will release their anticipated new full-length album, The Lost Frequency on November 19. Their latest single "Bloodlight" is out now!

The Lost Frequency follows up the band's acclaimed album Lifeboat Candidate which was released earlier this year. Lifeboat Candidate is a giant ear worm on unrest, isolation, and frustration. While the world has not changed much since then, Palm Ghosts' new album The Lost Frequency is different. It hearkens back to before this life in stasis, back to when things were almost normal, which is what we are all clamoring for again - normalcy...a sense of calm after a year lost.

The Lost Frequency's album opener, "Bloodlight," imagines global warming as a crime scene. That is the sound and spirit of Palm Ghosts, as far from the honky-tonks and pedal taverns of their adopted city as one can get. More at home in rainy Manchester or blustery Berlin, the quartet weaves early cinematic dream pop and new wave with brooding post punk.


Listen to the new track below:


