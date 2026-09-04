Paige Rose Releases New Single SET THE PACE

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Nashville country artist Paige Rose has released her new single 'Set the Pace.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

About 'Set the Pace'

'Set the Pace' finds Paige Rose turning inward, exploring the frustration of feeling like everyone around you is moving forward while you're struggling to figure out your own next step. At its core, the song is about learning to let go of comparison and trust that God's timing doesn't have to match anyone else's.

From the opening verse, Rose captures that feeling of falling behind: 'Seems like everybody else is right on track / And I'm stuck back / Where the wheels fell off and I fell apart / Swear this whole year's been a false start / While everybody's on the last lap.'

That tension carries into the chorus as Rose shifts from feeling behind to actively choosing patience and faith: 'No I don't wanna set the pace / I'm not tryna push the clock forward / And I know you're good at giving grace / So I'll pray to keep the train rolling, even if it's slow motion.'

The second half of the chorus brings the message home with a more personal plea: 'But, hey / Don't forget about the plans we made / Just wanna be on the same page / Could you send me a sign if I cross your mind? / 'Cause God, I'm trying to trust your timing.'

The song's vulnerability comes from the tension between wanting life to happen on your own timeline and learning to have faith when it doesn't. Rose describes the release as one of her most personal songs to date, saying, 'This song is one of the most personal I've written because it's about something I'm still learning every day: patience. It lives in the tension between wanting things to happen on my timeline and trusting that God has a plan, even when I'm questioning why things aren't moving faster.'

As her first release in a new personal and creative season, 'Set the Pace' feels like an honest introduction to what's ahead for Rose. Rather than offering easy answers, the song meets listeners in that familiar feeling of wondering if they're where they're supposed to be — and gently reminds them that there's no need to race someone else's timeline.

Production credits include songwriters Paige Rose and Zoe Jean Fowler, producer Jarrod Ingram, engineer Luke Sutton, photography by Dylan Reeves, album art by David Navejas, distribution through Symphonic, and public relations by Publicity Nation PR.

About Paige Rose

Hailing from Sioux City, Iowa, Paige Rose is a powerhouse vocalist bringing a captivating blend of country and rock to Nashville's music scene. After moving to Nashville in 2017, Rose quickly established herself as a compelling live performer, regularly taking the stage at Nashville staples including Song Suffragettes and Whiskey Jam, while also performing at venues such as the Listening Room Cafe and The Basement.

Rose's music has continued to earn attention throughout her career. Her single 'Just a House' landed in the Top 100 Songs of the Year on KSUX 105.7, while her 2022 debut EP, 'Not All Girls,' introduced listeners to her honest songwriting and distinct vocal style. The project's standout track 'Whiskey Drinker' was recognized by The New York Times as 'ready for radio.'

Her work has also earned visual support from CMT, with Rose debuting multiple music videos through the network, including 'Trouble' and 'Between Me & Jesus.' Influenced by artists ranging from her childhood favorite Shania Twain to Fleetwood Mac and Alanis Morissette, Rose continues to carve out a sound that balances country storytelling with a rock-influenced edge.

Photo Credit: Dylan Reeves



Photo Credit: Dylan Reeves

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