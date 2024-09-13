Paige King Johnson Releases New 'The Barn Sessions' Acoustic EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is thrilled to release her newest project, The Barn Sessions Acoustic EP, available now. This special collection features her latest singles reimagined in their original, acoustic form, highlighting the simplicity and power of the lyrics. Produced by Gage Haveri & Ethan Makenzie, The Barn Sessions includes acoustic versions of "If I Could Make a Living," "Somebody’s Gotta Do It," "I Thank God," and her current single, "Grandpa’s Little Girl,” with a special acoustic video premiere with The Country Note.

“Over the last couple of months, the feedback from folks has been overwhelming,” shares Johnson. “Everyone has enjoyed these singles and I really wanted to give the true experience, the way they were the day they were written and arranged. That’s the heart behind these acoustic recordings.”

Paige King Johnson recently honored her late grandfather with her heartfelt single, "Grandpa’s Little Girl." Through nostalgic lyrics, Johnson takes listeners on a journey through her childhood, highlighting the profound influence her “Papa” had on her life. Co-written with Mike Astrachan, the song debuted on CCM Magazine, accompanied by an in-studio acoustic performance. Continuing to honor her grandfather’s legacy, Johnson also performed "Somebody’s Gotta Do It" on the Grand Ole Opry stage as a special guest of Opry member Pam Tillis.

“This song holds a lot of special childhood & teenage memories of mine in it,” shares Johnson. “My first truck was a 1997 F-150 - a hand-me-down truck from my Papa who passed away when I was ten years old. That truck meant a lot to me - it held a lot of memories of him & I in it when I was little. I was so grateful for it & am still grateful to have it in our family. Every time I look out on the farm & see it sitting there, I can’t help but smile & think of my Papa. I hope whoever listens to this song can find a little comfort in those sweet memories and maybe recall some of their own.”

Paige King Johnson is now the host of her own segment on NBC’s WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina called ‘Minutes of Music.’ Johnson sits down with artists coming to the region for live concerts and local entertainment. ‘Minutes of Music’ has recently featured interviews with Kirk Whalum, Asad Mecci & Colin Mochrie, Dean Sams of Lonestar, and Grand Ole Opry member Martina McBride. For more information, visit PaigeKingJohnson.com and WRAL.com.

Paige King Johnson On Tour:

SEP 13 - Pinehurst Live After 5 Series / Pinehurst, N.C.

SEP 14 - Sister Fest / Brewton, Ala.

SEP 17 - Rebel Rouser Writers Round / Nashville, Tenn.

SEP 19 - Napper Tandy’s Public House & Restaurant / Angier, N.C. (with Jason Adamo)

SEP 20 - Buggs Island Brewing Company / Clarksville, Va.

SEP 21 - The Barrel Room / Norfolk, Va.

SEP 26 - Pioneer Theatre / Manteo, N.C. (with Cooper Greer)

SEP 27 - Benson Mule Days / Benson, N.C.

SEP 27 - Sophie’s Cork & Ale / Lexington, N.C.

SEP 28 - Old Barn Winery & Vineyards / West Jefferson, N.C.

OCT 03 - Live at Lunch Series / Cary, N.C.

OCT 04 - Umstead Pines at Willowhaven Golf & Swim Club / Durham, N.C.

OCT 05 - Celebrate Fuquay Varina Festival / Fuquay-varina, N.C.

OCT 07 - Whiskey Jam / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 10 - ZincHouse Winery & Brewery / Durham, N.C.

OCT 11 - Pinehurst Brewing Company / Pinehurst, N.C.

OCT 13 - Owls Roost Brewery / Franklinton, N.C.

OCT 17 - Napper Tandy’s Public House & Restaurant / Angier, N.C.

OCT 18 - Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

OCT 19 - Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

OCT 20 - Dollywood / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

OCT 21 - Dollywood / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

OCT 23 - North Carolina Fair w/ Got to Be NC / Raleigh, N.C.

OCT 25 - Three Boys Farm Distillery / Frankfort, Ky.

OCT 26 - HollyFest / Holly Springs, N.C.

OCT 27 - North Carolina Fair w/ Got to Be NC / Raleigh, N.C.

About Paige King Johnson:

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, Clint Black, Scotty McCreery, Oliver Anthony, Kylie Morgan, Neal McCoy, Diamond Rio, and more. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting. The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers. In the last eight years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like CMA Fest and the North Carolina State Fair while running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, that she founded in high school. A five-time Carolina Country Music Award-Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, Songwriter of the Year, Single of the Year, and Tour of the Year, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard. For more information, visit paigekingjohnson.com.

